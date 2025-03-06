NCRC STEM NIGHT BRINGS SCIENCE AND BASEBALL TOGETHER AT THE CANNON BALLERS GAME

NC Science Festival and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers present NCRC Stem Night University Logos

The NC Research Campus and NC Science Festival bring science to the ballpark on April 29 for NCRC STEM Night, combining baseball with hands-on STEM learning.

This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible work happening at the NCRC and inspire the next generation of scientists.” — Carsyn Patton

KANNAPOLIS, NC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC) and the NC Science Festival are bringing science to the ballpark on April 29 for NCRC STEM Night, an exciting event combining America’s favorite pastime with hands-on STEM learning. Fans attending the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers game at the Atrium Health Ballpark will have the chance to explore interactive science exhibits, complete STEM kits with real scientists, and learn about groundbreaking nutrition research.“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible work happening at the NCRC and inspire the next generation of scientists,” said Carsyn Patton, UNC Nutrition Research Institute’s Event and Program Coordinator, “We’re excited to partner with the NC Science Festival and our research collaborators to bring hands-on STEM experiences to the community.”Thanks to sponsorship from the NC Science Festival, NCRC collaborators were able to provide 100 free tickets to local students and community members in Kannapolis. Tickets were distributed to the local Big Brothers Big Sisters program, as well as local schools including Shady Brook Elementary School, AL Brown High School, Concord Lake STEAM Academy, and Northwest Cabarrus STEM program. School administrators selected students who have excelled in STEM activities, giving them the opportunity to experience this special night of science and baseball."STEM should be engaging and accessible for everyone," adds Megan Bame, Extension associate at NC State University Plants for Human Health Institute. "Bringing science to the stadium will provide a memorable experience that will spark curiosity in young minds and provide a shared experience for families."Science activities will take place between innings and throughout the concourse, featuring interactive learning stations hosted by scientists from UNC Nutrition Research Institute, NC State’s Plants for Human Health Institute, UNC Charlotte, NC A&T, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, and NC Central University.Tickets are available for $13.17 per seat (when purchased online) at uncnri.org/STEM-tickets For more information, visit uncnri.org/STEMNIGHT

