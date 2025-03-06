RPM Healthcare’s Study on Remote Patient Monitoring and Stage 2 Hypertension Accepted for Publication in AJMC

By leveraging technology, we can bridge gaps in care, improve patient engagement, and reduce the burden on overextended healthcare systems.” — Fabrizio Gambino, President at RPM Healthcare

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RPM Healthcare is proud to announce that our manuscript, “Effect of Remote Patient Monitoring on Stage 2 Hypertension,” has been officially accepted for publication in The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC). This milestone underscores the growing impact of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) as a transformative approach to hypertension management and patient care.In an era where Hospital-at-Home models are redefining healthcare delivery, RPM has emerged as a key driver of innovation, enabling proactive, real-time monitoring and improving clinical outcomes for patients with chronic conditions. Our research highlights the critical role RPM plays in the management of Stage 2 Hypertension, demonstrating how remote monitoring, timely interventions, and data-driven insights can reduce hospitalizations and enhance patient well-being.Key Findings & Impact- RPM facilitates early detection of health deterioration, reducing unnecessary hospitalizations.- Remote monitoring improves treatment adherence and empowers patients to take control of their health.- Proactive interventions lead to better clinical outcomes and cost savings for healthcare systems.“Our study provides compelling evidence that Remote Patient Monitoring is not just a tool, but a critical component in modern chronic disease management,” said Fabrizio Gambino, President at RPM Healthcare. “By leveraging technology, we can bridge gaps in care, improve patient engagement, and reduce the burden on overextended healthcare systems.”Advancing Patient-Centered CareThe publication of this study in AJMC reinforces the value of RPM in scalable, cost-effective care models that benefit both patients and providers. As healthcare systems seek solutions to rising chronic disease burdens and healthcare costs, RPM is proving to be a cornerstone of sustainable, patient-centered care.RPM Healthcare remains committed to advancing remote care solutions and continuing research that supports evidence-based interventions for chronic disease management.For media inquiries, please reach out to our previously listed media contact. For more information, please visit: rpmhealthcare.com

