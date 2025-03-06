Government and Business Leaders to Gather in Washington, D.C., April 14-16 for Quantum.Tech USA 2025

Annual event connects business community with policymakers to discuss quantum computing, sensing and cryptography

With the accelerating advancement of quantum technologies, it’s more important than ever for the quantum community to stay connected and help shape our shared future.” — Celia Merzbacher, Executive Director of QED-C

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quantum Tech USA 2025 summit on April 14-16 will focus on commercial applications of quantum computing, communications and sensing, bringing together global experts from aerospace & defense, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, financial services, automotive, government, oil & gas, transport, retail & agriculture to discuss the most pressing challenges being faced in each of these verticals.The three-day summit at the Conrad Hotel in Washington D.C. has special significance this year as part of the UNESCO International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ). On day one, attendees will focus on advances in quantum cryptography and its anticipated impacts on critical security issues with a special Cryptography Spotlight Day. The second and third days will feature speakers addressing quantum advances in everything from drug discovery to financial modelling.Speakers will include representatives from NASA, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. State Department, JPMorgan Chase, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Leidos, Airbus, Wells Fargo, Volkswagen, Northrop Grumman, AT&T, Deloitte, Rigetti, Cleveland Clinic, Amgen, Oxford Ionics, Morpheus Ventures, and HSBC among others.Other speakers include the ambassador of Denmark to the United States, the Consul General of Finland in New York, and Celia Merzbacher, Executive Director of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), an organization dedicated to growing the quantum business ecosystem.Representatives from more than 100 organizations will be in attendance as well, from Airbus Americas, Boeing and Citizens Financial Group to Volkswagen, Walmart and Wells Fargo.“With the accelerating advancement of quantum technologies, it’s more important than ever for the quantum community to stay connected and help shape our shared future,” said Celia Merzbacher of QED-C. “Events like Quantum.Tech USA are invaluable in helping our community do just that.”Sessions on Cryptography Spotlight Day will include:- An update from NIST on quantum security by NIST fellow Lily Chase- “How Fortune 500 organizations are getting quantum ready” by Omar Amer, quantum cryptography research lead for JPMorgan Chase- “Lessons Learned from the White House - Keeping the Country Secure in the Quantum Era” by Nick Polk, Branch Director, Federal Cybersecurity, Office of Management and BudgetThe main summit will begin with a welcome address marking the UN designation of 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ) by Paul Cadden-Zimansky, associate professor of physics at Bard College and global coordinator of the IYQ program.Sessions include:- “The Convergence of AI and Quantum Computing for Government and Commerce” by Bob Sutor, Founder, Sutor Group Intelligence and Advisory- “An Update on our Quantum Innovations in Healthcare” by Dr. Lara Jehi, Chief Research Information Officer, Cleveland Clinic- “How Quantum is Driving Innovation at NASA” by Carolyn Mercer, Chief Technologist, NASA- “From Trend Watching to Trend Setting: The Present and Future of Quantum Computing” by Scott Bucholz, CTO and Global Quantum Lead, Deloitte- “The Role of Quantum in Driving Secure Communications and Security by Michael Larsen, Quantum Science Architect, Northrop GrummanThe summit will also feature workshops on topics like quantum applications in financial services, the role of quantum computing in healthcare, and the intersection of quantum and AI, plus opportunities for networking and receptions.Quantum.Tech USA 2025 sponsors include McKinsey, Rigetti, Aliro, BlueQubit, Oxford Instruments, Photonic, and Quantum Computing Inc.For show registration information, visit here Started in 2019, Quantum.Tech USA relocated to the nation’s capital in 2024 to better connect business with government policymakers not just from the U.S. but around the globe.About Quantum.Tech USAProduced by Alpha Events and in its sixth year, Quantum.Tech USA is an in-person quantum technology summit covering quantum computing, cryptography and sensing. The summit showcases the multinational enterprises, governments, academics and solution providers leading the charge to quantum supremacy.

