Overalls Named Official Conference Concierge Service for Transform 2025, Reinforcing Commitment to Workplace Innovation

Co-Founder & CEO Jon Cooper to Lead Panel on Disaster Preparedness and Workforce Resilience

LAS VEGAS, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overalls , a leading provider of personalized concierge services, is excited to announce its partnership with Transform , the global community revolutionizing the future of people and work. Together, Overalls and Transform are raising the bar for the conference-going experience by introducing the LifeConcierge. As the official Transform conference concierge, Overalls will offer a limited version of its flagship LifeConcierge platform to all attendees at Transform 2025 , taking place March 17-19 in Las Vegas.

"At Transform, we believe that the best ideas and connections happen when people can be fully present,” said Samara Jaffe, General Manager & Co-Founder, Transform. “Partnering with Overalls allows us to give our attendees that freedom by removing the little distractions that can get in the way. We’re grateful for our partnership with Overalls and their commitment to creating a thoughtful, stress-free experience for our community so attendees can focus on what truly matters."

This partnership reinforces Overalls’ commitment to supporting the HR community by ensuring a seamless and stress-free Transform 2025 conference experience. Attendees can download and engage with the LifeConcierge app to access a curated selection of Overalls’ services, designed to help them stay focused, productive, and stress-free while making the most of their event experience.

Jon Cooper, Co-Founder & CEO of Overalls, will take the stage to lead the panel discussion “Wildfires, Hurricanes, and Floods, Oh My! Preparing the Workplace for When Disaster Strikes” on Wednesday, March 19, from 11:35 AM - 12:05 PM. He will be joined by:

John Geyer, Executive in Residence, EY

Courtney King, SVP, People & Culture, BeatBox Beverages

Tanya Spencer, Co-Founder, Build Lead Succeed



“We now live in an era of constant disruption. The average employee faces over 200 interruptions per day, and once-in-a-century ‘black swan’ events now occur with alarming regularity. HR leaders must play a critical role in ensuring workforce engagement, business continuity, and employee well-being,” said Cooper. “This discussion will address how organizations can proactively equip their employees with the tools and strategies needed to navigate crises, minimize disruptions, and build resilient teams.”

Overalls’ presence at Transform 2025 follows the release of its 2024 Year-in-Review Report , which highlights the impact of life stressors on workplace productivity, such as navigating medical insurance, childcare, relocation, and financial concerns. Analyzing more than 23,000 employee support requests and over 250,000 data points, the report found that these stressors reduce employee productivity by an average of 2.3 hours per incident.

“As our data shows, life stressors aren’t just personal, they directly impact workplace productivity,” Cooper continued. “At Overalls, we’re tackling this challenge head-on by offering seamless, high-touch support that allows employees to stay focused at work while improving overall well-being. We understand the challenges of being away from home and the office, which is why we’re offering LifeConcierge at Transform 2025—so attendees can experience firsthand the benefits of having stress-free support at their fingertips.”

By serving as the official conference concierge, Overalls further solidifies its dedication to the HR and future-of-work community. Transform 2025 brings together executives, entrepreneurs, and investors leading workplace innovation, featuring 350+ speakers, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities to address the most pressing challenges in the world of work.

For more information about Overalls, to access the 2024 Year-in-Review Report, or to connect at Transform 2025, visit www.getoveralls.com .

About Overalls

The Overalls platform is a tech-enabled benefits company that combines life concierge services to help people save time, money, and stress. Overalls aims to establish itself as a pioneering force by introducing the LIFE (Life’s Issues, Frustrations, and Events) employee benefit category. Overalls provides a platform that offers a unique, high-touch service that addresses the complex personal needs of modern workers, ultimately improving workplace productivity and employee well-being. Overalls created The Overalls LifeConcierge™, which is designed to save employees time by tackling life’s complicated and time-consuming tasks that tax emotional energy and take a serious toll on productivity. Employees are distracted and overwhelmed by life's hassles, costing companies millions of dollars in lost productivity. Overalls makes life easier for everyone.

About Transform

Transform is the community platform that connects visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to influence strategy, drive innovation, and shape the future of people + work. Through a curated blend of our online community, annual conference, events, regional chapters, awards, social impact initiatives, and thought leadership, we foster relationships, inspire WorkTech innovation, enhance well-being, and mobilize companies for social good. For more information, visit www.transform.us .

