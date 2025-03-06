Seventy2 Capital opens office in Iselin, NJ with the addition of seven team members

I look forward to the opportunity to build and grow a first class wealth management office located in Metropark and help clients in our area.” — Rick Turner – Senior Managing Director, Metropark

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that they are opening an office in Metropark, a business center in Iselin, NJ. With this office opening, the practice welcomes seven new team members:

• Rick Turner – Senior Managing Director, Metropark

• Scott Stephen – Executive Director & Financial Advisor

• Raymond Vega – Senior Vice President & Financial Advisor

• Peter J. Jackowitz – Senior Vice President & Financial Advisor

• Vic Rosati – Vice President & Financial Advisor

• Christine Sauer – Senior Registered Wealth Associate

• Nina Zelaya – Senior Registered Wealth Associate

Tom Fautrel, Seventy2 Capital’s President and Co-Founder, said, “We are so excited to continue growing Seventy2 Capital with the opening of this new office in Metropark. Rick Turner and his team exemplify our practice’s values of integrity, opportunity, and contribution, putting client’s best interests at the forefront of everything they do. This makes them a strong addition to our team, and we look forward to working with them to serve their clients in Iselin, NJ.”

Rick, Scott, Raymond, Peter, and Vic focus on helping clients and their families by delivering personalized investment planning, management, retirement planning, and asset allocation services. Their team takes a holistic approach, looking at a client’s full financial picture and incorporating estate planning, retirement planning, investment management and long-term care. They provide sound financial advice and value-added service to investors and help clients develop and implement strategies for building wealth.The team focuses on making the lives of their clients easier and helping them understand their wealth.

When asked what excites him most about joining Seventy2 Capital Rick said, “I look forward to the opportunity to build and grow a first class wealth management office located in Metropark and help clients in our area.”

Christine Sauer and Nina Zelaya are joining Seventy2 Capital with this team as Senior Registered Wealth Associates. They aim to build meaningful relationships and add value to everyday interactions, working closely with their financial advisors to be supportive partners and enhancing the client’s experience.



About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. Seventy2 Capital has been recognized as a Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team in 2024. For more information please visit www.seventy2capital.com.

2024 Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2024; Data Compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2023 – Dec. 2023 (Source: Barrons.com).

The Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what’s right for clients. www.wfafinet.com

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from WFAFN.





