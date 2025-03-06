Ilham Aliyev concluded visit to Türkiye

AZERBAIJAN, March 6 - Joint press statements of Presidents of Azerbaijani and Guinea-Bissau

Statement by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Mr. President, my dear brother,

Dear guests, ladies and gentlemen,

Welcome, my dear brother, and welcome back. I have very good memories of your last visit in November to attend the COP29 conference. I invited Mr. President...

27 February 2025, 15:23

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.