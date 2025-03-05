Army Expands Basic Training Capacity with Support from 108th Training Command (USARC Drill Sergeants)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

The U.S. Army is taking bold steps to meet unprecedented training demands by expanding Basic Combat Training (BCT) capacity. With 10 additional training units established at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, this initiative will train up to 9,600 additional recruits annually, ensuring the Army meets its ambitious fiscal year 2025 goal of 61,000 new Soldiers.

This expansion follows a successful recruiting year in 2024, which saw over 55,300 enlistments. To support this surge, the 108th Training Command (Initial Entry Training) has deployed over 80 Army Reserve Drill Sergeants and cadre volunteers through Active-Duty Operational Support (ADOS) missions in all three locations. These dedicated professionals are now serving at training locations across the country, playing a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of Soldiers.

“Our Army Reserve Drill Sergeants have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to excellence by leaving their civilian jobs and families to volunteer during this critical need for support,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Luchsinger. “Hitting our recruiting numbers is a great problem to have, and USAR Drill Sergeants are answering the call, bringing their expertise and leadership to ensure recruits are prepared for the demands of military service.”

Follow the journey of USAR Drill Sergeants during this historic BCT expansion across all social media platforms. #USARBCTExpansion #USARDrillSergeant #TwiceTheCitizen #CombatReady

For media inquiries, please contact the 108th Training Command Office of Public Affairs at usarmy.usarc.108-tng-cmd.mbx.pa-group@army.mil.