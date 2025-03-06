Epoxy Coating Market Will Surpass US$ 77.71 Billion at 6.7% CAGR Growth From 2025 to 2034

Epoxy Coating Market

The growing demand for long-lasting and protective finishes worldwide is a prominent factor driving the epoxy coating market.

Epoxy coating market poised to reach USD 40.79 billion expanding at a 6.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2034.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘹𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘥𝘶𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘵𝘩 𝘪𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 2034.𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐱𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟎.𝟕𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕𝟕.𝟕𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡. 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟕% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Epoxy coating is a sturdy shielding material utilized to prohibit carbon steel tanks from debasement on the exterior. They provide a better aversion to corrosion, roughness, detrimental chemicals, and extreme temperatures. It is not only durable but also resistant to a broad gamut of corrosive substances. Epoxy is a polymer which is the category of the chemical materials rendered of big chains with recurrent subunits. They are extensively utilized in applications such as industrial floors, protective coatings for steel structures, and automotive finishes because of their capacity to endure difficult ambiances, pushing the epoxy coating market trends.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The prevalence of several important vendors in the market has also caused aggressive cost cuts and the availability of varied product disparity at competitive prices. Some of the prominent players operating in the epoxy coating market include:

• Akzo Nobel N.V.
• Asian Paints
• Axalta Coating Systems
• Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
• PPG Industries Inc.
• RPM International Inc.
• The Sherwin-Williams Company

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

The growing inclination for productive, enduring solutions is escalating the acquisition of epoxy coatings, which is anticipated to fortify the market presence. The market is further growing due to administrative pressures, technological inventions, and securing funding for infrastructure.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐎𝐂 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Governments globally are implementing strict ecological directives, causing the growing demand for low-VOC epoxy coatings, which is spurring the epoxy coating market demand. For instance, the European Union's Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) directive has sanctioned stringent restrictions on VOC levels in paints and coatings to decrease air contamination and health probabilities.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:Growing infrastructure advancements and restoration ventures are driving the market expansion. For instance, as per the report by Invest India in March 2023, the Indian government organized infrastructure advancement through several capabilities involving the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and the PM GatiShakti Master Plan.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Asia Pacific remains a dominant market due to speedy industrialization and urbanization in nations such as China and India. Further, the growing funding in infrastructure projects involving automotive, construction, and defense sectors is propelling the market ahead.North America is characterized by strong infrastructural development. Stringent ecological directives are motivating the acquisition of low VOC, and green coating solutions are propelling the epoxy coating market forward.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:By product, the solid epoxy segment dominated the market owing to outstanding presentation attributes such as better chemical resistance, high longevity, and robust gluing attributes. These attributes make solid epoxy perfect for industrial applications such as concrete floor coatings and protective coatings for steel frameworks.By application, the industrial segment witnessed the fastest growth owing to the growing demand for protective coatings in manufacturing and heavy industries. The domineering performance attributes of epoxy coatings, such as outstanding gluing and chemical resistance, render them perfect for difficult industrial settings.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

What are the epoxy coating market stats?
The market size was valued at USD 40.79 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 77.71 billion by 2034.

Who are the key players in the epoxy coating market?
A few key players in the market are PPG Industries Inc.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; Axalta Coating Systems; The Sherwin-Williams Company; RPM International Inc.; Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.; Asian Paints; BASF SE; Nippon Paint Private Limited.; and Berger Paints India.

Which segment by product led the market in 2024?
In 2024, the solid epoxy segment dominated the market.

What is the leading application segment in the market?
The industrial segment is the leading application segment in the market. 