Plant-based Beverage Market Update : Projected to Exhibit USD 22,448 Million Revenue by 2026, Claims AMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global plant-based beverage market size was valued at $13.5 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $22.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.Increase in obese population and rise in demand for chemical-free, plant-based milk products are the major factors that boost the growth of the plant-based beverage market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5767 The plant-based beverage are plant-based natural and chemical free milk products derived through grains, seeds, or nuts. Plant-based beverage act as a substitute for consumers who are allergic to dairy products or people who are on a vegan diet. Some of the major alternatives to dairy are non-dairy milk, ice cream, cheese, yogurts, juice, energy drinks, and soft drinks.The factors that drive the plant-based beverage market growth include health benefits associated with consuming plant-based milk as they are high in micro and macronutrient content as well as low in fat and cholesterol content. Moreover, rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions also boost the market growth. In addition, increase in the number of lactose intolerant population, growth in trend of veganism, and rise in disposable income drive the market growth. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather and high cost of production are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in demand for alternatives to dairy by health-conscious consumers and frequent introduction of new flavors & variety are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the plant-based beverage market.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-beverage-market/purchase-options The plant-based beverage market is segmented on the basis of source, type, distribution channel, and region. By source, the market is categorized into fruits, nuts, rice, soy, and others. By type, it is segmented into RTD tea & coffee, plant-based milk, and juices. Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online. Regionally, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players in the plant-based beverage industry profiled in the report include WhiteWave Foods Company, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta Inc., Earth's Own Food Inc., Living Harvest Foods Inc., Kikkoman Corporation, Rebel Kitchen, Organic Valley, Panos Brands LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Eden Foods Inc.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5767 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

