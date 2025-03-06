Hearing Care Devices Market to Hit $12.5 billion by 2030, Growing at 5.08% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Hearing Care Devices Market by Product, Device Type, Application, and Services: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”the global Hearing Care Devices market was valued at $7,535.58 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $12,529.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.08% from 2021 to 2030.𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: 𝐡𝐭𝐭𝐩𝐬://𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡.𝐜𝐨𝐦/𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭-𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞/2130Surge in geriatric population that is susceptible to hearing disorders, rise in prevalence of hearing loss, and increase in binaural fitting rate drive the growth of the global hearing care devices market. On the other hand, high cost of the devices and increase in drop-out rates of the patients from the treatment of hearing loss impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in adoption of technically advanced hearing care devices, such as cochlear implants is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.The hearing aids segment to dominate by 2030-On the basis of product, the hearing aids segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, generating more than two-thirds of the global hearing care devices market. Growing awareness, rising burden of hearing loss, and technological advancements in hearing aids drive the segment growth. The hearing implants segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.13% from 2021 to 2030.The home-use segment to lead the trail-On the basis of end user, the home-use segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global hearing care devices market. This is due to rise in demand for home hearing test and hearing aids across the world. The Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.29% from 2021 to 2030.North America, garnered the highest share in 2020-On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global hearing care devices market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.01% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to growing demand for sophisticated hearing care devices, large number of healthcare reforms, high prevalence of hearing disorders, and increased focus of key players for developing technologically advanced cost-effective devices.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2130 Prominent market players-American Hearing AidsCochlear LtdIntriCon CorporationGN Store Nord A/SamplifonSONOVA.WS Audiologymed-electronics, inc.William Demant Holding A/Sstarkey hearing technologiesAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

