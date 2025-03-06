Green Ammonia Market Value to Increase by $6.5 Billion During 2025-2031 | Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Key Region

Green Ammonia Market Value

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The increasing public concern over carbon emissions and stringent government regulations aimed at environmental protection are key drivers propelling the growth of the global green ammonia market . Europe is expected to lead in revenue, while Asia-Pacific is poised to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Among technologies, the alkaline water electrolysis segment is projected to dominate the market through 2031.Market Overview:According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global green ammonia market was valued at $0.02 billion in 2021 and is projected to soar to $6.5 billion by 2031, registering an exceptional CAGR of 80.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive dynamics, serving as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, investors, and market players. Green ammonia has the potential to serve as a crucial energy carrier within the power sector. It is a raw material in the manufacturing of a wide range of products such as pharmaceuticals, dyes, explosives, synthetic fibers, and nitric acid. Green ammonia is manufactured by various processes namely solid oxide electrolysis, alkaline water electrolysis, and proton exchange membrane.Report Highlights- Forecast Period: 2022–2031- Market Size in 2021: $0.02 Billion- Market Size in 2031: $6.5 Billion- CAGR: 80.1%- Number of Pages: 343- Segments Covered: Technology, Application, RegionThrough the utilization of renewable energy sources, green ammonia is manufactured using locally available resources, effectively diminishing the current susceptibility to price fluctuations in fossil fuels, which is required in conventional ammonia production. It is an important raw material in the production of fertilizers as it serves as a rich source of nitrogen required for the development of plants. Green ammonia offers the advantage of being able to seamlessly replace grey ammonia in fertilizer plants without the need for any alterations to the current infrastructure.Market Drivers & OpportunitiesDrivers:- Growing public awareness and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing carbon emissions.- Increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability.Opportunities:- Rising demand for green ammonia as a maritime fuel, driven by decarbonization efforts in the shipping industry.Challenges:- High initial capital investment required for green ammonia plant infrastructure.Market Segmentation:By Technology:- Alkaline Water Electrolysis – Held the largest share (60%+) in 2021 and will continue to dominate.- Solid Oxide Electrolysis – Expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 81.3% during 2022–2031.- Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolysis – Also analyzed in the report.By Application:- Power Generation – Largest segment, capturing nearly 40% of the market in 2021.- Transportation & Industrial Feedstock – Significant contributors to market growth.- Others – Expected to record the highest CAGR of 81.2% by 2031.By Region:- Europe – Largest revenue contributor (≈40% share in 2021), expected to maintain its dominance.- Asia-Pacific – Fastest-growing region, projected to register a CAGR of 81.1% through 2031.- North America & LAMEA – Also analyzed for growth potential.Key Players in the Global Green Ammonia Market:The report examines top market players and their strategies for expansion, partnerships, and technological advancements:- Siemens AG- NEL ASA- ThyssenKrupp- ITM Power- CF Industries Holdings, Inc.- Ballard Power Systems- AMMPower Corp- FuelPositive Corporation- Haldor Topsoe- Uniper- Hyport Duqm- Enapter- Starfire Energy- Engie- BASF SE- Yara International- Hiringa Energy- Queensland Nitrates Pty. Ltd. These companies are focusing on technological innovations, partnerships, and capacity expansion to strengthen their foothold in the global market. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

