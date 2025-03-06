Neural Network Market Size, Huge Demand, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast by 2030

Neural Network Market

Increase in demand for cloud-based solutions, rise in demand for spatial data & analytical tools

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $14.35 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $152.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2030. The growth in demand for cloud-based solutions, increase in demand for spatial data & analytical tools, and rise in market prediction solutions drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, surged applications areas for deep neural networks are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for neural network market growth. However, lack of trained professionals is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. The end-use industry segment includes banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), public sector, energy & utilities; retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment dominated the global market with nearly 19% share in 2016. Whereas, the aerospace & defense segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 30.2% in between 2016-2023.Neural network is a simple processing element, node, or unit, which is an interconnection of groups, whose functionality is derived from the features of neurons. Moreover, it is known as artificial neural network (ANN). ANN has several advantages, such as ability to detect complex nonlinear relationships between dependent & independent variables and ability to learn from observing data sets. Neural network software is used in various fields such as, speech recognition, machine translation, video games, and medical diagnosis. The global neural network market is segmented based on component, end-use industry, and region. Based on component, it is classified into software and services. The software segment dominated in 2016, with around 66% revenue share of the global market.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Region wise, the neural network market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and new strategies applied by the major companies such as, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook to adopt AI as core strategic driver for business. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to industrialization and demand for efficient technologies in industries such as retail, IT & telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance(BFSI), and growth of manufacturing & energy sectors in countries, such as China, India, and Japan. Advancement in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) market and growth in cloud disruption in the modern industry boost the growth of the global neural network market . In addition, availability of advanced analytical tools and prediction solutions positively impacts the growth of the market. However, huge requirement and high dependency on data, lack of experienced professionals, and difficulties in training multilayer neural network hamper the market growth. On the contrary, growing application areas for deep neural networks is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period. The Neural Network Market report provides an extensive analysis of the market dynamics including drivers & restraints, major winning strategies, market size & projections, competitive landscape, and major segments.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐀𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐀𝐥𝐲𝐮𝐝𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐋𝐋𝐂𝐆𝐌𝐃𝐇 𝐈𝐧𝐜.𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐃𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐎𝐋𝐒𝐎𝐅𝐓 𝐋𝐋𝐂𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐒𝐖𝐈𝐅𝐓𝐊𝐄𝐘 (𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧)𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐈𝐧𝐜 Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

