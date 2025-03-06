Roadside Assistance Market to Hit USD 52.5 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Vehicle Ownership and Tech-Enabled Services

Roadside Assistance Industry Trend

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the " roadside assistance market " was valued at $31.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $52.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2033.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5736 The global roadside assistance industry is dominated by Asia-Pacific. Increase in demand for vehicles along with rise in per capita income drive the market growth. In addition, this region is the most attractive automotive market for numerous market players. Penetration of advanced driver assistance and electric vehicles have encountered significant automotive sales in the region and that in turn has increased the road assistance insurance services demand.Furthermore, the growth of the market can also be attributed to the increasing road accidents and breakdowns, growing vehicle fleets, and rising demand for mobility solutions in Asia-Pacific. In addition, key players in India adopting various key strategies to drive the growth of the roadside assistance market The rise in the number of older vehicles with numerous electrical and mechanical problems is the major factor driving the growth of the roadside assistance market. In addition, the roadside assistance industry is growing since app-based services have sped up roadside help response times. Extreme weather conditions have an influence on many drivers throughout the world, especially in cold weather when battery power drains and battery jump starts are necessary. Further, icy and snowy driving conditions in some areas increase the occurrence of deadly traffic collisions, necessitating roadside vehicle assistance.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰● 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒): USD 31.9 billion● 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐): USD 52.5 billion● 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑: 5.2% from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:TowingTire ReplacementFuel DeliveryJump Start and Pull StartLockout/ Replacement Key ServiceWinchBattery AssistanceTrip Routing and Navigational AssistanceOthers𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫:OEMMotor InsuranceIndependent Service ProviderOthers𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:Passenger VehiclesCommercial Vehicles𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/roadside-assistance-market/purchase-options The towing segment held the highest market share in 2023.By service, the Towing segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the increasing number of vehicle breakdowns, accidents, and mechanical failures that require towing services, particularly as the number of vehicles on the road continues to rise globally. In addition, the convenience of immediate towing assistance and partnerships between roadside assistance providers and towing companies are driving the dominance of this segment.The Motor Insurance segment held the highest market share in 2023.By provider, the motor Insurance segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the widespread inclusion of roadside assistance services as part of comprehensive motor insurance policies. As more consumers seek bundled services to simplify their insurance needs, motor insurance companies have become the primary providers of roadside assistance, offering added value to policyholders.The Commercial Vehicles segment held the highest market share in 2023.By vehicle, the commercial vehicles segment held the highest roadside assistance industry share in 2023. This is attributed to the growing commercial transportation and logistics sector , where fleet operators prioritize minimizing downtime caused by breakdowns. Commercial vehicles, such as trucks and delivery vans, rely heavily on roadside assistance services to maintain operational efficiency and reduce business losses.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5736 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -Allstate Insurance CompanyAgero, Inc.AAA (American Automobile Association)Allianz Global AssistanceRAC GroupSOS InternationalARC Europe GroupRoad AmericaViking Assistance GroupFalck A/S𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 