Medelco announces distributorship for Summus Class 4 Lasers in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian-owned and based Medelco has announced its appointment as Canada's Summus Class 4 Laser distributor. With a strong presence for over 40 years, Medelco is recognized as a leading service provider of Therapeutic equipment, modalities, and treatment tables in Canada.David Skippon, President of Medelco, states, 'We are thrilled to announce the distributorship of Summus Class 4 Laser Machines for Canada. Summus Class 4 machines have revolutionized the laser therapy process. Armed with a technology platform that delivers usage metrics across the user interface, they provide more power to the therapist to deliver accurately, precisely, and with more scope for the best possible outcomes.'Summus Class 4 Lasers with state-of-the-art Class IV laser therapy offer comprehensive results. These lasers deliver Photobiomodulation (PBM), a type of light therapy that encourages photochemical reactions in the body.Summus Class 4 Lasers deliver a combination of wavelengths, pulsing, and power and induce therapeutic recovery. After laser administration, patients experience rapid pain relief, improved mobility, cellular recovery, and circulation.Summus Class 4 lasers stimulate cell regeneration at the molecular level, encouraging speedy recovery and reducing the downtime essential for recovery. Laser therapy helps supply blood and oxygen to the affected areas, improving healing and leading to tissue regeneration.Highlighting the key points of the Summus Class 4 range of laser machines, viz.,Built-in and customized ProtocolsThe P4 system offers a built-in library of unique protocols for a vast range of conditions. It also allows the therapist to create and save need-based treatment programs. Doctors and therapists trust Summus Class 4 machines with their built-in protocols!.Versatility in Treatment - 4 hand piece optics50 mm broad beam - open lens50 mm broad beam - curved contact lens25 mm zoom - open lens25 mm - curved contact lens4 WavelengthsThe therapists have the following four wavelengths at their disposal650nm - Targets Superficial Receptors810nm - Increases ATP Production915nm - Enhances Oxygen Delivery980nm – Temporary Improvement in Local CirculationIn-Class WarrantySummus offers a lifetime diode warranty along with a manufacturer's warranty of 3 yearsIntuitive InterfaceIts intuitive interface makes it easy to use and access, as the therapist can quickly set up a treatment protocol.Optimal Power rangeThe Summus Class 4 range of laser machines is fortified with an optimal power range. They are capable of delivering safe, effective, and therapeutic treatment.The in-built Performance Tracker in Summus Class 4 laser machines proves highly beneficial to laser therapists. It provides a real-time perspective on how to gain maximum effectiveness through laser treatment from both the clinc and the patient's perspectives.About MedelcoMedelco Inc. is a well-known Canadian-owned company serving the rehabilitation industry for over 40 years. It offers four distinct ranges of products and services viz,Therapeutic equipmentModalities and treatment tablesExercise equipment for active rehabilitationClinical supplies and orthopedic productsMedelco maintains a Health Canada Establishment License #350 under Health Canada's Medical Device Licensing program, and only offers equipment that complies with the current Canadian regulations.Medelco’s head office is located in their Mississauga facility. Its sales and support staff have relevant medical knowledge and are well-trained to guide and assist customers in choosing and training in the right equipment according to their requirements. Medelco also offers preventative maintenance and repair services for the equipment. Medelco is committed to fostering long-lasting customer relationships through its comprehensive range of products and services.

