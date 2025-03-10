SyntheticGestalt CEO Koki Shimada presenting at NVIDIA GTC 2025

SyntheticGestalt to present molecular AI model at NVIDIA GTC 2025. CEO Shimada will showcase 10B-compound foundation model for drug and materials development.

SHINJUKU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SyntheticGestalt (Shinjuku, Tokyo; CEO Koki Shimada; hereinafter "our company") is pleased to announce that our CEO Shimada will be speaking at " NVIDIA GTC 2025 ," which will be held in San Jose, California from March 17-21, 2025.While we presented online in 2024, this year our technical excellence has been recognized, and we will be presenting in person in San Jose. At the conference, we plan to present our innovative foundational AI model specialized in molecular information, which our company is developing with support from the GENIAC program provided by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and NEDO.Our foundational AI model utilizes 10 billion compound data entries as training data to provide a powerful foundation for molecular profile prediction and molecular generative AI model development. This technological platform is expected to have applications across a wide range of fields, including new drug development, new material creation, cosmetics, and pesticides."We are greatly honored to present our work on the global stage of NVIDIA GTC," said Koki Shimada, CEO of our company. "Our foundational model expands the possibilities of molecular generative AI and is expected to revolutionize future drug discovery and material development. Through this presentation, we look forward to sharing our vision of the future of AI-driven molecular invention with many people."The key feature of the foundational AI model under development is the improved accuracy of molecular profile prediction by learning the complex three-dimensional structures of each molecule as features. Additionally, due to the large amount of training data used, high accuracy is expected even for novel compounds. This is expected to accelerate the development of various molecular AI models, leading to more efficient experimentation and increased probability of success.About SyntheticGestaltSyntheticGestalt develops AI technology specialized in molecular information. In 2024, we unveiled the world's largest molecule-specific foundation model at NVIDIA GTC. Our molecular foundation model resolves accuracy challenges faced by conventional molecular AI. We aim to apply this technology across various fields including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agrochemicals, and new materials. Our mission is to contribute to the advancement of civilization through AI-driven innovations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.