Interventional Orthobiologics Foundation expands regenerative medicine training with augmented reality injection trainer

The Interventional Orthobiologics Foundation (IOF) Augmented Reality Injection Trainer at a recent IOF course

Injection trainer technology simulates ultrasound-guided procedures without the need for cadavers and enables on-site training for institutions across the U.S.

With our augmented reality needle trainer, we can provide on-site, customized training for institutions, clinics and academic programs, making hands-on learning more accessible than ever.” — Don Buford, MD, FAAOS, RMSK

CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Interventional Orthobiologics Foundation (IOF) is marking its 10th anniversary as a leader in evidence-based orthobiologics education by introducing a groundbreaking augmented reality injection training tool. This new tool allows clinicians to practice musculoskeletal (MSK) ultrasound-guided injections on live patients—eliminating the need for cadavers and bringing training right to their office.At the recent 2025 IOF MAX Experience annual conference, Don Buford, MD, FAAOS, RMSK, was announced as the president of IOF. A board-certified orthopedic surgeon and leading expert in orthobiologics and musculoskeletal ultrasound, Dr. Buford is committed to expanding training opportunities and strengthening industry collaborations during his second term as president.“As IOF enters its next decade, my goal as president is to rapidly expand training opportunities beyond our structured, in-person coursework,” said Don Buford, MD, IOF president. “With the integration of our augmented reality needle trainer, we can now provide on-site, customized training for institutions, clinics and academic programs, making hands-on learning more accessible than ever.”The IOF Needle Trainer mobile package includes:· Expert faculty instruction from IOF educators· Ultrasound machine for real-time imaging· Augmented reality-powered needle technology to simulate precise injection techniquesThe on-site training program offers an all-inclusive per diem rate, allowing clinicians to gain specialized skills at their own facilities, eliminating scheduling barriers and travel costs. To learn more about the IOF injection trainer and schedule an on-site training, visit: interventionalorthobiologics.org/ar-injection-trainer Beyond expanding training options, Dr. Buford is focused on strengthening partnerships with like-minded organizations for IOF’s annual IOF MAX Experience—a conference covering the latest orthobiologics research and applications alongside synergistic topics such as regulatory compliance, laser therapy, extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT), and nutritional therapies."My goal is to enhance IOF’s role as the premier source for structured multidisciplinary orthobiologics education. By collaborating with like-minded organizations through the IOF MAX Experience, we can serve as a centralized source for the latest evidence and practical applications in regenerative orthopedic medicine," said Dr. Buford.About the Interventional Orthobiologics FoundationThe Interventional Orthobiologics Foundation (IOF) was founded in 2015 to advance the field of regenerative medicine. As the only orthobiologic-focused nonprofit offering CME-accredited courses, IOF trains clinicians in evidence-based orthobiologic medicine—the precise, image-guided placement of biologic treatments such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), bone marrow concentrate, bone marrow aspirate and adipose. Each year, IOF hosts the IOF MAX Experience, the largest multi-disciplinary orthobiologics conference in the U.S., bringing together leading experts and attendees from around the world to share the latest research, collaborate, and train.For more information, visit interventionalorthobiologics.org

Introducing the Interventional Orthobiologics Foundation Augmented Reality Injection Trainer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.