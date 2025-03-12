Complete Acuity Inc. Launches New Service to Simplify Packaging Transitions for Consumer Packaged Goods Companies

I had the pleasure to work with Complete Acuity on the restaging of four national brands simultaneously. Their ability to ramp up quickly, develop and execute an implementation plan was outstanding.” — BL, Retired Unilever Innovation Manager

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Complete Acuity Inc. is transforming the way consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies manage packaging transitions, offering a seamless solution to one of the most challenging aspects of product management – updating and transitioning to new packaging.For CPG companies, packaging updates are inevitable. Whether due to brand refreshes, regulatory changes, reformulations, a simple address update due to an acquisition, or the launch of innovation. The management of packaging components, while minimizing write-offs and maintaining launch dates, is difficult for manufacturers both large and small. Common issues that occur during this change include conflicting priorities among cross-functional departments often leading to missed deadlines, costly write-offs, and production inefficiencies adding significant strain on internal and external resources.Complete Acuity specializes in managing seamless packaging transitions with companies, ensuring that artwork updates are completed accurately and on time. Through taking the brand lead role for marketing teams, collaborating with cross-functional departments, and overseeing the entire process from start through final printer file delivery, Complete Acuity acts as an extension of the company’s team by bringing efficiency, expertise, and peace of mind to every CPG transition.Key benefits of Complete Acuity’s packaging transition service include:• Dedicated resources to manage packaging transitions seamlessly• Coordination of all artwork changes across teams• On-time delivery of packaging artwork• Reduced risk of costly write-offs and missed deadlinesWith extensive expertise in packaging transitions, Complete Acuity is positioned to support brands through their next package transition.Randi Hesman, Founding Partner, TOAST"We highly recommend Complete Acuity. I am confident that Complete Acuity’s approach will lead to efficiencies in cost and timing and help create a positive and motivational working experience for all involved".JC, Supply Chain, Unilever"What really sets Maureen apart is her commitment to going above and beyond and providing extra information and details to ensure the transition is seamless. Complete Acuity’s proactive approach anticipates challenges before they arise, saving time and resources".Complete Acuity – Your Trusted Partner in Packaging Transitions.About Complete Acuity Inc.:Complete Acuity Inc. was founded by a former brand manager with experience overseeing countless packaging transitions. Witnessing first-hand the strain packaging transitions put on internal and external cross-functional teams, she recognized the opportunity to offer artwork management expertise to the industry. Complete Acuity actively partners with clients to facilitate on-time packaging refreshes. For more information, visit completeacuity.com Media Contact:Allison PentonTuckamore Communications+1 778-789-7784allison@tuckamorecommunications.ca

