Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 05, 2025 FDA Publish Date: March 05, 2025 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Food & Beverages

Livestock Feed Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Elevated levels or deficient levels of nutrients which may be harmful to cattle Company Name: ADM Animal Nutrition Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Specific lots may contain elevated or deficient levels of nutrients which may be harmful to cattle

CHICAGO, March 5, 2025 - ADM Animal Nutrition, a division of ADM (NYSE: ADM), is recalling specific pelleted animal feed products because they may contain elevated levels of copper or have levels of zinc below the represented amounts which could be harmful to cattle.

Possible impacts of chronic copper toxicity include: gastroenteritis characterized by anorexia, signs of abdominal pain, depression, lethargy, diarrhea, and dehydration. Possible impacts of zinc deficiency include: decreases in feed intake, feed efficiency, and growth.

No illnesses or deficiency impacts have been reported to date.

There are 33 lot numbers involved in this recall. The pelleted products were distributed between January 16, 2025 and February 27, 2025, and could have been purchased in Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Iowa, Georgia, and Ohio. All of the products listed, except for GROFAST32, have elevated levels of copper. GROFAST32 has levels of zinc below the represented amounts.

ADM discovered this issue during routine production. The company immediately began investigating and initiated the recall upon receiving confirmation that the pelleted feed had varying levels of copper and zinc that can impact animals. ADM is in the process of notifying customers and distributors involved in this recall, and all affected products are currently being removed from retail shelves.

The lot number of ADM products can be found at the bottom of the label. Click here to view an image of the label. Customers who have purchased the recalled pelleted feed should immediately stop using it and return it to their distributor or directly to ADM for a full replacement or refund. Please direct any customer inquiries to 800-217-2007 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central time Monday through Friday.

Below is the list of products included in this recall.

Link to Product List

