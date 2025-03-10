Computer Repair Westwood: Group Micro is now offering Computer Repair Services for Macs and PC’s

GroupMicro Westwood Group Micro - Westwood California Group Micro Westwood California GroupMicro Westwood California GroupMicro Westwood CA

WESTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Computer Repair in Westwood CA by Group Micro, a premier computer repair service in Westwood California, is revolutionizing the industry with its all-inclusive repair and upgrade solutions for various Mac and PC devices, including laptops, desktops, and networking systems. Known for their expertise in handling a wide range of CPUs, routers, storage devices, and software installations, Group Micro ensures that individuals and businesses alike receive top-tier technical support.Group Micro specializes in diagnosing and repairing a diverse range of computer components, including CPUs from AMD, Intel, and Apple’s M1/M2 chips. Their technicians are also well-versed in working with routers from leading brands such as TP-Link, Netgear, Google Nest WiFi, Linksys, Amazon eero, and more. Whether customers need repairs or upgrades, Group Micro provides customized solutions tailored to their specific needs.Understanding the importance of data storage and speed, Group Micro offers Computer Repair Services in Westwood for a variety of hard drive and SSD brands, including Seagate, Western Digital, Samsung, Kingston, and more. Customers can upgrade from HDD to SSD, install NVMe drives for faster performance, or recover important data with Group Micro’s state-of-the-art recovery services. Group Micro services laptops from brands such as Lenovo, Alienware, Microsoft Surface, ASUS, and Apple MacBooks. Whether it’s screen replacements, battery replacements, motherboard repairs, or DC jack repairs, Group Micro ensures fast and reliable solutions. Their team also specializes in vintage Mac computer repairs, including battery replacements, OS updates, and data transfers.Committed to providing a seamless repair experience, Group Micro offers free diagnostics with a no-fix, no-fee policy, ensuring that customers only pay when their device is successfully repaired. Their fast turnaround services include expedited repairs and 24-hour screen replacements. Customers also benefit from advanced data protection and recovery solutions, including secure backups and cloud storage setups with platforms like Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive. As an authorized repair provider, Group Micro facilitates warranty and insurance claims, working with partners such as SquareTrade and AMX. To further enhance convenience, they offer both onsite and remote services, covering everything from troubleshooting issues to setting up home and office networks.Group Micro is offering exclusive discounts to customers who mention Google or Yelp when booking a service. Take advantage of high-quality computer repair in Westwood at the best prices. For more information, visit https://www.groupmicro.com/ or stop by their location in Westwood. Whether you need a system upgrade, virus removal, data recovery, or any other computer service, Group Micro is your trusted partner in tech solutions.

