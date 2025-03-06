Landbase Expands Team with Another Key LavaReach Hire Following Acquisition

Intelligently Automate Your Go-To-Market Max Woo, Co-founder of LavaReach Max Woo at Startup Showcase

Landbase announces the addition of Max Woo, a former Co-founder of LavaReach, reinforcing its commitment to scaling AI-driven innovation and execution.

We’ve been deeply impressed by the talent and drive within the LavaReach team, the decision to bring in another LavaReach team member was a natural next step.” — Daniel Saks, CEO and Co-founder of Landbase

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landbase, the leader in agentic AI for go-to-market automation, is excited to announce the addition of another key team member and former Co-founder of LavaReach, Max Woo , reinforcing its commitment to scaling AI-driven innovation and execution. The latest hire follows Landbase’s recent acquisition of LavaReach, a company specializing in AI-powered prospect research, and underscores the seamless integration of the two teams.Since acquiring LavaReach, Landbase has moved swiftly to incorporate its team and expertise, bringing on LavaReach Co-founders Daniel Zhao and YiMing Han. Max Woo, LavaReach’s 3rd Co-founder and a seasoned revenue leader for go-to-market, further accelerates Landbase’s ability to refine and expand its AI-driven omnichannel solutions, positioning the company at the forefront of industry transformation. Max played an integral part at LavaReach by driving revenue and validating research and personalization as problems that salespeople face through cold calls, shaping the company’s approach to AI-powered prospecting.“We’ve been deeply impressed by the talent and drive within the LavaReach team, the decision to bring in another LavaReach team member was a natural next step,” said Daniel Saks, CEO and Co-founder of Landbase. “Their expertise and innovative mindset align perfectly with our mission, and we’re eager to leverage their skills to meet demand as we continue enhancing our platform and scaling our impact.”The hiring of Max reinforces Landbase’s commitment to talent acquisition as a core driver of its strategy. Several other key hires have been made in the Toronto region since the LavaReach acquisition, bolstering Landbase's presence in that market and increasing its ability to meet market demand. With AI reshaping the sales and marketing landscape, Landbase is poised to deliver unprecedented efficiencies in omnichannel outreach and customer engagement.“Joining Landbase is an incredible opportunity to further our shared vision of AI-driven go-to-market automation,” said Max Woo, Co-founder at LavaReach. The speed at which Landbase executes and integrates new talent and technology is a testament to the company’s ambition and leadership in this space.”Daniel Zhao, Co-founder and CEO of LavaReach, added, “The acquisition process has been a fast and exciting journey. Seeing more of our team members transition into Landbase ensures that the innovation we built at LavaReach will continue to grow and thrive in a larger ecosystem.”As Landbase continues to integrate LavaReach’s expertise, the company remains focused on building AI solutions that streamline and enhance revenue-generation strategies. For more information, visit Landbase.com About LandbaseLandbase is an Agentic AI company that intelligently automates go-to-market workflows for businesses. By leveraging its proprietary GTM-1 Omni model, trained on billions of data points, Landbase enables organizations to launch highly relevant, omnichannel campaigns with minimal manual input. Through a fusion of machine intelligence and human expertise, the Landbase platform empowers businesses to scale lead generation autonomously, improving conversion rates while reducing total cost of ownership.

