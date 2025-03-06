As U.S. Tariffs Hit Canada, Super Binz Liquidation Slashes Prices to Support Local Shoppers

Shoppers are finding deals at Super Binz Liquidation Store Super Binz Logo

As U.S. tariffs threaten Canadian jobs, Super Binz lowers prices to help Calgary families save more during economic uncertainty.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the United States imposes a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, businesses and workers face growing uncertainty. But rather than sit back, Super Binz Liquidation is taking action. Starting Friday March 7th, 2025, Super Binz is lowering prices to make shopping more affordable for Calgarians.

Canada must stand together, and this is our way of helping. While just one business, we believe every effort counts. By offering deeper discounts on thousands of products, we hope to play a small part in helping families save and keep our community strong. Now more than ever, Canadians must support each other, and Super Binz is proud to stand with its community.

New Super Binz Pricing Structure (Effective Friday March 7th, 2025):

Friday: $25 per item (unchanged)

Saturday: $17 per item (previously $20)

Monday: $12 per item (previously $15)

Tuesday: $8 per item (previously $10)

Wednesday: $5 per item (unchanged)

Thursday: $3 per item (previously $2), dropping to $2 after 2 PM

"With these tariffs, Canadian businesses will see declining sales to the U.S., and that means lost jobs here at home," said Gregory van Duyse, CEO of Super Binz. "People are going to need to watch their spending, and we want to make that easier. By lowering our prices, we’re helping Calgarians keep more money in their pockets while still enjoying great deals at our liquidation store.”

Super Binz: Helping Calgary Families Through Economic Uncertainty

Super Binz is a locally owned discount bin store that offers liquidated, overstocked, and returned products at unbeatable prices, with all items in the yellow bin decreasing daily until they reach as low as $2. With new shipments arriving weekly, shoppers enjoy a treasure-hunt shopping experience while finding huge savings on name-brand items.

"As a local business, we want to do our part to support Canada and our community," added van Duyse. "We can’t control trade policies, but we can control how we help Calgarians save more. Now, more than ever, Canadians need to support each other. At Super Binz, we’re doing our part by keeping prices low so families can continue to save."

Visit Super Binz & Save More Today

📍 Super Binz – 9630 Horton Rd SW, Calgary, AB T2V 2X5

📞 (825) 558-2469

⏰ Hours: Monday–Saturday, 10 AM–8 PM (Closed Sunday)

🌐 More Info: www.superbinz.ca

📲 Follow Us: www.Facebook.com/SuperBinzYYC/ | www.TikTok.com/@superbinz.ca

