Paterson Police Department Announces Arrest in Assault of Two Paterson Fire Department Firefighters

PATERSON – The Paterson Police Department (PPD) today announced that a suspect has been apprehended and charged for the alleged assault of two Paterson Fire Department (PFD) personnel who were performing EMT duties at the time of the incident.

On March 2, 2025 at approximately 5:25 a.m., officers responded to 169 16th Ave. on reports of an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, they learned two Paterson Fire Department EMS personnel responded to the address less than an hour previously for a person experiencing difficulty breathing. The PFD EMTs secured the individual to a gurney to take them out of the building before the man asked to be taken off. After taking him off and leaving the building, the suspect allegedly assaulted the two victims, punching one repeatedly and kneeing the other, before running away. The EMS personnel were taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center for minor injuries.

“Any attack on a public official performing their duty is unacceptable,” said Officer in Charge Patrick Murray. “These two firefighters took an oath to help anyone in need, which is exactly what they did for this suspect before they were violently attacked and assaulted. I would like to commend our detectives for working tirelessly on this case and making an arrest very quickly.”

After an investigation, 25-year-old Darian Jackson, Jr. of Paterson was arrested on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 by detectives with the Major Crimes Unit. Mr. Jackson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree crime.

Third-degree crimes can carry a prison sentence of three to five years and a $15,000 fine.

The charges against the defendant are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This case is being prosecuted by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

