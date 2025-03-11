Bruce de Torres, Director of Communications, ASBL

“We are going to do great things together.” -Lloyd Chapman, Founder and President

It’s an honor to work with Lloyd Chapman and the American Small Business League.” — Bruce de Torres

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Small Business League welcomes Bruce de Torres as Director of Communications. “Every time I was on Bruce’s show I was very impressed,” said Lloyd Chapman, Founder and President of the ASBL. “I think he is brilliant, and we are going to do great things together.”“It’s an honor to work with Lloyd Chapman and the American Small Business League,” de Torres said. “President Kennedy said, ‘One man can make a difference and every man should try.’ No one has done more for small businesses than Lloyd Chapman.”Bruce de Torres is the former marketing director for TrineDay Publishing, which published his book, GOD, SCHOOL, 9/11 AND JFK: The Lies That Are Killing Us and The Truth That Sets Us Free.At TNT Radio Bruce interviewed 170 guests, including Mr. Chapman, Dr. Naomi Wolf, Dr. Meryl Nass, Dr. Peter McCullough, Mary Holland of Children's Health Defense, Dick Russell, author of THE REAL ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR, and David R. Meiswinkle of the National American Renaissance Movement.As an actor Bruce had lead roles in comedies, dramas, and musicals coast to coast (“the funniest and most vocally gifted member” of the show, said The New York Times). As an entrepreneur he hosted hundreds of business networking meetings as he developed his marketing, sales, and public speaking skills.About The American Small Business LeagueThe American Small Business League is the strongest voice in America protecting the federal programs that assist the nation’s 34.7 million small businesses. Winning over 100 Freedom of Information legal battles has exposed the rampant fraud in federal small business programs. In the national media and in federal courts, the ASBL has had a larger presence than all other organizations that claim to represent the interest of small businesses combined. Learn more at ASBL.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.