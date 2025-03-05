Governor Katie Hobbs Announces $700K for Local Infrastructure Projects

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced $700,000 for local infrastructure projects in rural and Tribal communities. The funding, which is available to cities and towns through the Greater Arizona Development Authority (GADA), will help revitalize communities and advance critical infrastructure like libraries, roads, and water systems. Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced $700,000 for local infrastructure projects in rural and Tribal communities. The funding, which is available to cities and towns through the Greater Arizona Development Authority (GADA), will help revitalize communities and advance critical infrastructure like libraries, roads, and water systems. “This funding will bring the Arizona Promise to life for communities across the state,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Investing in local infrastructure projects means strong communities, a healthy economy, and opportunity for people throughout Arizona who have too often been ignored and left behind.” The technical assistance program provides up to $100,000 of funding for expenses such as engineering plans, feasibility studies, and architectural drawings, which support rural and Tribal community projects. Funds are provided as low-interest loans that can be repaid using GADA's financial assistance program. For more information and to apply for assistance, visit here. Communities that have used GADA’s support in the past illustrate the program’s value: A $19.9 million project in Cottonwood funded a new library and recreation center

$3.6 million helped Williams build a justice center and upgrade water infrastructure

$58 million supported Lake Havasu's wastewater expansion project The program was developed by the Arizona Finance Authority (AFA) housed under the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO). Applications are due by March 15, 2025 at 5:00 pm. "We are encouraged by the interest in GADA financing and remain dedicated to providing enhanced resources for cities, towns, special districts, and tribal communities, ensuring they have the support needed to advance critical capital projects," said AFA Board President Robin Romano. “As communities pursue major public projects, the design and engineering expenses can add up quickly. Technical assistance funds from the Greater Arizona Development Authority will make a difference to the timelines of major projects,” said Town of Superior Mayor Mila Besich. “Rural towns and cities are working to update aging infrastructure and we're grateful to Governor Hobbs and the AFA for understanding how to help advance projects to serve our residents through low-cost funding." “Access to capital and essential economic development resources remains a significant challenge for many tribal communities in Arizona. The lack of access to capital greatly impacts the ability of tribes to develop and maintain vital infrastructure,” said Maria Dadgar, MBA, Executive Director of the Inter Tribal Council of Arizona. “With economic conditions varying across Arizona’s 22 Tribes, the Greater Arizona Development Authority can serve as a crucial partner in supporting infrastructure projects that strengthen tribal economies and enhance community well-being." “Capital infrastructure projects like safer roads, water systems, and new community spaces require extensive planning and resources," said GADA Director Mary Foote. “This program delivers the technical assistance rural and tribal communities need to scale these projects from start to finish, bringing meaningful benefits to residents' daily lives, plus financial assistance and can be paid back through future GADA financing.” From 1997 to 2014, GADA backed 84 projects statewide, issuing over $574 million in bonds. These investments brought tangible benefits to Arizona residents, from improved emergency services to enhanced recreational facilities.

