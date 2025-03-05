TBI Agents Arrest, Charge Obion County Woman in Union City Arson

UNION CITY – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents specializing in fire investigations, working alongside the Union City Fire Department and investigators with the Union City Police Department, have arrested and charged a Troy woman in connection with an arson investigation.

On February 25th, authorities began investigating a suspicious fire that occurred on February 23rd at a home in the 300 block of East College Street in Union City. Based on evidence gathered at the scene, a possible suspect was identified. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Misty Renee Priller was the individual responsible for starting the fire.

Investigative findings were presented to the 27th Judicial District Attorney General, Colin Johnson, and at his request, Misty Priller (DOB: 06/23/1981) was arrested on March 5th and charged with Aggravated Burglary and Arson and was booked into the Obion County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.