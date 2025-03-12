Plunge into History and Adventure with Steven P. Gower’s New Thriller: The Secrets of the Majestic Meridian

fgshbx

A Thrilling Quest for Treasure, Secrets, and Survival Beneath the Waves

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- December 19, 2024 – Embark on a journey that transcends time and danger in Steven P. Gower’s electrifying new novel, The Secrets of the Majestic Meridian . Combining the allure of history with the rush of a modern-day treasure hunt, this heart-pounding adventure delivers thrills, mystery, and an unforgettable story of perseverance.In the depths of the Atlantic Ocean lies a secret that could rewrite history. When adventurers Jack and Emma uncover a diplomatic receipt hinting at the loss of 200 rare 1933 Double Eagle Gold coins, their discovery launches them on a perilous quest to locate the sunken ship, The Majestic Meridian.Only 13 of these coins are known to exist today due to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order 6102, making the treasure an unparalleled historical artifact. However, their journey is fraught with danger as they face Obloo, a notorious coin dealer, and his gang, who will stop at nothing to claim the fortune.Complete with kidnappings, gun battles, car chases, and the relentless pursuit of the Secret Service, The Secrets of the Majestic Meridian will leave readers on the edge of their seats.Steven P. Gower, a proud U.S. Navy veteran and expert in the industrial security industry, brings his lifelong fascination with treasure stories to life in his debut novel. Born on February 28, 1959, Steven is a devoted husband to Dawn and a father to their two children, Marin and Jensen.An outdoor enthusiast, Steven enjoys restoring vintage Feather Craft boats, boating, and exploring the wilderness. His knack for weaving real historical elements into thrilling fiction stems from his passion for treasure lore, particularly the mystery surrounding the 1933 Gold Double Eagle coins.“Like many, I’ve always been captivated by treasure stories. The mystery of the 1933 Gold Double Eagle coins fascinated me, especially knowing one sold at auction for nearly $8 million,” says Gower. “I imagined a scenario where more of these coins escaped the mint, and the rest unfolded from there. It was a childhood dream of mine to write a book, and this story brought that dream to life.”Themes and TakeawaysBeyond its thrilling narrative, the book offers insights into historical artifacts and inspires readers with its message:• Historical intrigue: Learn fascinating details about the 1933 Gold Double Eagle coins.• Persistence pays off: Chase your dreams, even when others doubt you.• Have fun with life’s adventures.The Secrets of the Majestic Meridian is now available for purchase. For more information about the book and author, visit Steve-Gower.com.Media InquiriesSteven P. Gower is available for interviews, speaking engagements, and book signings. For press inquiries or review copies, please contact us via the website Hold your breath and dive into the adventure of a lifetime with The Secrets of the Majestic Meridian!

The Spotlight Network on The Secrets of the Majestic Meridian by Steven P Gower

