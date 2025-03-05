Submit Release
AHA podcast: WellSpan Health — A Commitment to Quality and Community 

In this conversation, Mindy Estes, M.D., former CEO of Saint Luke's Health System and former AHA board chair, and Roxanna Gapstur, R.N., CEO of WellSpan Health, discuss the strategies that enabled WellSpan to maintain high-quality care during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, solutions for nursing retention and how WellSpan is addressing critical community health challenges. LISTEN NOW 

 

 

