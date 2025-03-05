CDC partners with Texas officials for measles outbreak response 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention March 4 announced it sent agency experts to Texas to assist local officials in responding to the state’s measles outbreak. The CDC said the partnership, known as an Epi-Aid, is a rapid response effort by the agency’s Epidemic Intelligence Service to respond to urgent public health issues such as disease outbreaks. EIS officers will provide onsite support for one to three weeks.

As of March 4, there were 159 measles cases identified, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Twenty-two patients have been hospitalized and a school-aged child died Feb. 26. Texas DSHS officials said additional cases are likely to occur.