Governor and Lawmakers Expand Cancer Screening for Firefighters

‘The most robust firefighter cancer program in the country’

SALT LAKE CITY (March 5, 2025) – Today, the Legislature and Gov. Cox stood side by side with dedicated firefighters from across the state to mark the passage of groundbreaking legislation that will enhance firefighter health and safety, ensuring they receive the medical support, cancer screenings and training they deserve for the sacrifices they make in protecting Utah’s communities.

“Utah’s firefighters put everything on the line to protect us, often at great personal risk,” said Governor Spencer J. Cox. “With H.B. 65, we’re making it clear that their health and safety matter just as much as the lives they work tirelessly to save. Expanding cancer screenings and medical support is the right thing to do for those who sacrifice so much for Utah.”

Cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters, with 60% of line-of-duty deaths linked to occupational cancers. H.B. 65 expands access to cancer screenings, early detection and necessary medical benefits.

“H.B. 65 protects the health and well-being of Utah’s firefighters,” said Speaker Mike Schultz. “These brave men and women put their lives on the line every day, and we owe it to them to ensure they have access to the screenings, medical care, and support they need. H.B. 65 is more than a policy change—it’s a commitment to those who serve and sacrifice for our communities.”

“Firefighters risk their lives daily to protect our communities—this bill ensures they receive the protection they deserve in return,” said President Adams. “This will save lives—the lives of Utah firefighters who risk everything to keep our communities safe.”

Key components of H.B. 65 include:

Expanded Cancer Definitions: Building on the unanimous passage of S.B. 159 in 2023 to study the expansion of occupational cancers for firefighters, H.B. 65 increases the recognized cancers from four to 15, formally recognizing diseases such as bladder, brain, lung, thyroid and leukemias and others as presumptive occupational illnesses, making it easier for firefighters to access healthcare benefits and compensation for their treatment.

Cancer Screenings: Public firefighters will receive screenings for presumptive cancers through the Rocky Mountain Center for Occupational and Environmental Health—a vital step in providing them with early detection, timely treatment and the medical support they deserve.

Statewide Fire and Rescue Training Program: Utah Valley University’s Fire Prevention, Education and Training Program will provide essential training and certification to firefighters across the state. This program will ensure firefighters receive the knowledge and hands-on experience necessary to protect communities while also strengthening Utah’s emergency response systems.

“The danger of firefighting doesn’t end when the shift is over,” said Rep. Casey Snider, a volunteer with the Paradise Fire Department. “Too often, that danger lingers in the form of deadly disease, taking the lives of those who have already sacrificed so much for their communities. They show up for us—we’re showing up for them.”

“Recognizing the unique dangers firefighters face and taking proactive steps to protect their health is not just the right thing to do—it’s an essential responsibility,” said Sen. Mike McKell. “These brave men and women risk their lives every day to safeguard our communities. This effort honors their daily sacrifices and ensures they receive the care and support they truly deserve.”

By recognizing the dangers faced by firefighters and offering comprehensive care, the Governor and Legislature are committed to protecting those who protect Utah’s communities.