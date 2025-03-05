Infection prevention and control lapse at Hamilton dental office

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton Public Health Services has identified infection prevention and control concerns at “Dentistry At Fennell & Ottawa”, operated by Dr. Merenisa Gonzales-Diaz. Patients who received dental treatment at this location between July 25, 2019 and February 20, 2025 may have been exposed to improperly sterilized instruments.

While the risk of infection is considered low, the use of improperly sterilized instruments can potentially transmit infectious diseases, including hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and, to a lesser extent, HIV. Patients who received any dental procedure such as cleanings, crowns, restorations, extractions, veneers, or dentures at “Dentistry At Fennell & Ottawa” located at 1134-A Fennell Ave. East, Hamilton, ON, between July 25, 2019, and February 20, 2025, may be at risk of possible exposure to blood-borne infection. Patients who received care during this period are advised to consult their primary care provider or visit a walk-in clinic to discuss testing for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

On February 20, 2025, City of Hamilton Public Health Services completed an on-site investigation in response to an infection prevention and control complaint. The investigation by Public Health Services determined that there was insufficient evidence that instruments were properly sterilized due to inadequate reprocessing practices and records. The investigation into this infection prevention and control lapse concludes that the risk of infectious disease transmission remains low at this time. Corrective action has been taken, and as of February 24, 2025, the dental clinic now meets the required infection prevention and control standards.

Currently, no cases of blood-borne infections have been linked to Dr. Merenisa Gonzales-Diaz’s dental office.

For further details on this investigation, please visit Hamilton Public Health Services Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) Investigations. Please note there may be a short delay in posting the investigation report.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Hamilton Public Health Services Phone Line at 905-546-2424 ext. 7970 or email [email protected].

