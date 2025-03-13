Lightyear Releases 2025 State of Connectivity Report, Unveiling Key Enterprise Telecom Trends

This chart is a hypothetical representation. For the actual data and complete analysis, download the full report.

Lightyear’s new report highlights telecom trends & pricing insights from its proprietary dataset, showing its impact on enterprise IT infrastructure strategies.

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightyear, the leading provider of enterprise telecom management software, today announces the release of its highly anticipated 2025 State of Connectivity Report. This comprehensive report utilizes Lightyear’s proprietary dataset to provide timely insights on telecom industry and pricing trends.

"We at Lightyear are rethinking the enterprise telecom experience from first principles, and a significant component of doing so involves helping enterprises better inform telecom decisions with objective data," said Dennis Thankachan, CEO & Co-Founder of Lightyear. "Telecom is an opaque industry, but our work at Lightyear—powering over 100,000 RFPs and more than 1,000,000 price quotes to date—gives us unique insight that can help buyers make more objectively sound decisions."

The report covers timely industry and price trends, including the following highlights:

- The impact of global inflation on bandwidth pricing

- Wavelength vs. Ethernet Point-to-Points within the enterprise WAN

- NaaS: What is it? Is it worth my time?

- The State of MPLS in 2025

- DIA and Broadband Pricing Averages

- DIA Average Bandwidth Tiers Purchased

- Observed Type 2 Markup

The full 2025 State of Connectivity Report is available now for download on Lightyear’s website.

To further explore the report’s findings, Lightyear has hosted an on-demand webinar and will also be featured on an upcoming episode of TeleGeography Explains the Internet podcast. Both resources offer deeper insights and actionable strategies for optimizing telecom infrastructure.

About Lightyear

Lightyear (https://lightyear.ai) is the only digital workflow and system of record platform that unlocks efficiency across the full lifecycle for enterprise telecom services, revolutionizing the telecom experience to drive material time and cost savings. Lightyear's Procurement platform automates RFP creation, quoting, install management, and more for internet, WAN, voice, and colocation services, reducing time spent on procurement materially while network intelligence and pricing data ensures enterprises select the optimal solution at the lowest cost. Lightyear's Network Inventory Manager creates a digital system of record for enterprise networks, tracking 30+ data points per service (static IPs, contract details, account IDs) and automating lifecycle management workflows such as MACD ticketing and renewal re-shopping. Lightyear's Bill Consolidation software offers enterprises one consolidated bill for all telecom services, eliminating the headache of tracking invoices and handling audits while avoiding service disruptions

