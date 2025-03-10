Eagle Processing Systems and Charge Anywhere Introduce Petro Partner Plus: A Dual-Pricing Fleet Card Processing Solution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Processing Systems, in collaboration with Charge Anywhere, is proud to announce the launch of Petro Partner Plus , a revolutionary dual-pricing payment processing solution designed specifically for fleet card verticals. This innovative solution provides Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) and agents with a powerful new revenue-generating opportunity in the petroleum and auto industry.A Game-Changer for Fleet Card Processing Petro Partner Plus is a dual-pricing variant of the Charge Anywhere terminal series, seamlessly integrating with the TSYS front-end processing system and the Eagle Processing back-end settlement system. The solution empowers ISOs and agents to attract more credit card volume while offering merchants transparent pricing, eliminating hidden costs often associated with traditional fleet card processing. Dual Pricing in the fleet market provides a competitive advantage, helps to capture more credit card volume while providing significant reductions to the overall cost of credit card payment processing for the operators.,” said Paul Sabella, President of Charge Anywhere. “Eagle’s Petro Partner Plus solution simplifies the complexities of fleet card processing while enhancing profitability for all stakeholders.”Addressing a Long-Standing Industry ChallengeUnlike many processors that manipulate rates on dual pricing, Eagle Processing’s Dual Pricing program lowers overall payment processing costs and ensures merchants receive lower costs, accurate and fair payouts, including credits and chargebacks.. “This has been a long-standing issue in the industry—one that other processors often ignore. Through extensive co-development with Charge Anywhere, Eagle Processing has successfully resolved this challenge with Petro Partner Plus,” said John T. Black, President of Eagle Processing Systems.Empowering ISOs and Agents with New OpportunitiesPetro Partner Plus is now available to ISOs and agents, enabling them to offer their auto industry clients an advanced payment processing solution while reducing the impact of rising credit card fees. Eagle Processing is actively working with experienced ISOs and agents who are eager to embrace this opportunity and drive business growth.“We understand that as businesses grow, they require tailored solutions rather than generic, one-size-fits-all systems. With Petro Partner Plus, Eagle Processing and Charge Anywhere are breaking the mold by delivering customizable, scalable payment solutions,” added Mr. Black.How to Get StartedTo learn more about this powerful new partnership and become an authorized Petro Partner Plus agent, visit www.eagleprocessingsystems.com or contact John T. Black at j.black@eagleprocessing.com.About Eagle Processing SystemsFounded in 1994, Eagle Processing Systems is a leading national payment service provider, offering a full suite of payment solutions across multiple industries, including retail, restaurants, hospitality, petroleum, e-commerce, and B2B markets. With a reputation for innovative payment technology and customized merchant solutions, Eagle Processing is at the forefront of industry advancements, specializing in disruptive cash discount programs and advanced dual-pricing models.About Charge AnywhereCharge Anywhere is a premier provider of end-to-end payment technology solutions, delivering secure and flexible payment services to businesses nationwide for over two decades. With a focus on seamless integration and industry-leading technology, Charge Anywhere empowers ISOs, agents, and merchants alike with cutting-edge payment solutions for retail, petroleum, and fleet card processing.Schedule a DemoJoin us at the NEAA Conference to see Petro Partner Plus in action. Contact us today to set up a meeting or demo!

