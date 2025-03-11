Cannabis Investors Gather in Newark to Discuss New Jersey’s Growing Market

New Jersey Cannabis Investor Event

Investors, operators, and policymakers converge to discuss New Jersey's thriving cannabis market, capital investment, and regulatory challenges.

Tivity Labs connects capital with high-potential operators, ensuring stronger profitability for all stakeholders through active investment management.” — Kevin Fidler

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the cannabis investment circuit heats in this spring, an exclusive meeting of investors, cannabis operators, and policymakers convened at EqualSpace in downtown Newark for an insightful discussion on the future of cannabis in New Jersey. The event, organized by Tivity Labs and M&A Advisor, Rev Global, brought together key industry leaders to share their analysis of the current market growth, investment challenges, and regulatory framework heading into 2025.The panel featured influential voices in the cannabis sector, including: Tai Cooper, Chief Community Development Officer at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority Jessica Gonzalez, Attorney at Rudick Law Group Bill Caruso, Cannabis Law Leader at Archer & Greiner P.C. Will Bowden, CEO of Grasshopper Farms Nick Young, CPG Marketing Professor at Western Michigan University & RevOps Advisor at Tivity Labs.With New Jersey’s cannabis revenue projected to double within the next three years, discussions centered on the need for capital investment and experienced partnerships to sustain this rapid growth. Tivity Labs is at the forefront of providing investors with confidence by assembling a team of back-office professionals and industry veterans."Everyone in the beginning step, the licensing step, believes that's the hardest part of the process until they get to the buildout stage. Then the buildout stage is the most difficult, until you get to the operations stage and that has its own level of difficulty, and operators need help every step along the way." Will Bowden, CEO of Grasshopper Farms, an established cultivator with operations in New Jersey, Michigan, and Colorado.“As the industry evolves into new state markets, it’s critical for investors to partner with companies that understand the complexities of compliance, operations, and market trends,” said Kevin Fidler, Founder of Tivity Labs. “Tivity Labs is committed to bridging the gap between capital access and operational excellence.”The event provided an in-depth look at how businesses and investors can navigate the dynamic landscape of cannabis in New Jersey. With legislative developments and market expansion on the horizon, key stakeholders remain focused on sustainable growth and innovation.About Tivity Labs:Tivity Labs is a consulting and advisory firm specializing in strategic growth solutions for the cannabis industry. By combining back-office expertise with deep market knowledge, Tivity Labs empowers investors and operators to scale efficiently in the evolving cannabis landscape.About Rev Global:Rev Global specializes in mergers and acquisitions, connecting businesses with capital solutions to drive industry expansion.For media inquiries please contact:Kevin Fidlerinfo@tivitylabs.com(443) 808-0855

