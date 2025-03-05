Science in Motion: Navigating the Future of Innovation with Bioreactors

From revolutionary advances in fuels to everyday products like cosmetics, bioreactors are at the forefront of science discoveries. Berkeley Lab’s Advanced Biofuels and Bioproducts Process Development Unit is starting to explore self-driving bioreactors. Learn how they plan to advance the future of bioreactors with autonomous systems, equipped with AI-microscopy and advanced quantum sensors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.