October - December 2021 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

Actemra (tocilizumab) Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Aliqopa (copanlisib) Cytomegalovirus infection The “Warnings and Precautions”, “Dosage and Administration”, and “Patient Information” sections of the labeling were updated in September 2023 to include information about cytomegalovirus infection. Aliqopa labeling Belrapzo (bendamustine hydrochloride) Bendeka (bendamustine hydrochloride) Treanda (bendamustine hydrochloride) Nephrogenic diabetes insipidus FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Dantrium (dantrolene sodium) Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium) Generic products containing dantrolene sodium Hepatotoxicity FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Dupixent (dupilumab) Psoriasis FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Esbriet (pirfenidone) Generic products containing pirfenidone Severe cutaneous adverse reactions FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Evenity (romosozumab-aqqg) Injury associated with device FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Ferrlecit (sodium ferric gluconate complex in sucrose injection) Venofer (iron sucrose injection) Generic products containing ferric oxyhydroxide; ferric carboxymaltose; iron sucrose Acute myocardial ischemia with or without myocardial infarction or with in-stent thrombosis in the context of a hypersensitivity reaction FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Hizentra Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human), 20% Liquid Increased hypersensitivity reactions in patients receiving certain product lots FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Ilaris (canakinumab) Kineret (anakinra) Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Kyleena (levonorgestrel) Liletta (levonorgestrel) Mirena (levonorgestrel) Paragard (intrauterine copper contraceptive) Skyla (levonorgestrel) Device breakage FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Lutathera (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate) Hypersensitivity FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Privigen Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10% Liquid Increased hypersensitivity reactions in patients receiving certain product lots FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Proglycem (diazoxide) Generic products containing diazoxide Necrotising colitis FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Proton Pump Inhibitors Aciphex (rabeprazole sodium)

Dexilant (dexlansoprazole)

Esomeprazole magnesium

Esomeprazole strontium

Lansoprazole

Nexium (esomeprazole magnesium)

Nexium 24 HR (esomeprazole magnesium)

Nexium IV (esomeprazole sodium)

Omeprazole and clarithromycin and amoxicillin

Omeprazole

Pantoprazole Sodium

Prevacid (lansoprazole)

Prevacid 24 HR (lansoprazole)

Prevacid (lansoprazole)

Prilosec (omeprazole magnesium)

Prilosec OTC (omeprazole magnesium)

Protonix (pantoprazole sodium)

Protonix IV (pantoprazole sodium)

Talicia (amoxicillin; omeprazole magnesium; rifabutin

Yosprala (aspirin and omeprazole)

Vimovo (esomeprazole magnesium; naproxen)

Zegerid (omeprazole; sodium bicarbonate)

Zegerid OTC (omeprazole; sodium bicarbonate) Generic products containing proton pump inhibitors Erectile dysfunction FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Tagrisso (osimertinib mesylate) Rhabdomyolysis FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) Generic products containing dimethyl fumarate Pancreatitis acute FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Vfend (voriconazole) Voriconazole for injection Generic products containing voriconazole Increased risk of photosensitivity reaction FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Xifaxan (rifaximin) Generic products containing rifaximin Severe cutaneous adverse reactions FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. Xpovio (selinexor) Tumour lysis syndrome FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.