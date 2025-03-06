Mainline Aviation Takes Flight With Expansion into Nashville

The company has experienced incredible growth, with 2024 being a banner year, and it expects 2025 to bring even more partnerships, clients, and continued expansion, including launching services in the Nashville market.

Brand celebrates four year anniversary

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mainline Aviation , a premiere provider of in-flight dining services, is marking its fourth anniversary with much to celebrate. The company has experienced incredible growth, with 2024 being a banner year, and it expects 2025 to bring even more partnerships, clients, and continued expansion, including launching services in the Nashville market. Hot off the heels of a stellar year, the Georgia-based company is ready to soar even higher.“In our short history, Mainline Aviation has quickly itself as a leader in our industry. Each year continues to surpass expectations, with 2024 being an outstanding period for our organization due to significant growth in partnerships and services. We are thrilled to continue this momentum across our business,” said Steve Lenderman, CEO of Mainline Aviation. “Expanding our presence into Nashville marks a major highlight. We have many exciting plans ahead and more opportunities for growth.”2024 HighlightsMainline Aviation expanded its business through significant partnerships, including signing with Scandinavian Airlines, and expanding the scope of operations with existing partners. To facilitate the expansion, Mainline Aviation invested in its hi-lift fleet, adding two wide-body high-lift climate-controlled trucks and four 16 foot hi-lift catering trucks.“In addition to our business accomplishments, we are also very proud of our continued commitment to our community. As Georgia is our home, we are honored to have donated 238 thousand pounds of food to the Atlanta Community Food Bank,” said Lenderman. “Having serviced the greater Atlanta area for more than 50 years at Goldbergs Group, we delight in giving back to the communities that have long supported us.”New Year, New GrowthMainline Aviation plans to continue investing in Atlanta. The company is in the planning phases for a new state-of-the-art facility minutes from the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The facility will serve as a culinary innovation space, fostering creativity and delivering premium in-flight dining experiences. As a key growth achievement, the company will launch operations in Nashville by partnering with two legacy airline carriers and supporting their operations through a newly acquired facility. Mainline Aviation will expand its airline partnerships, as it welcomes Virgin Airlines as a new international partner in Atlanta beginning in summer 2025.The company also aims to broaden its culinary offerings and is partnering with a premium desserts specialist to elevate in-flight dining, adding new team members with expertise in Asian cuisine to cater to diverse palates, and taking an equity stake in a premium artisan pasta manufacturer.“It’s truly been a fantastic journey for Mainline Aviation the last four years. Throughout this time, our enterprise has remained dedicated to innovation, operational excellence, and a commitment to supporting both clients and communities, and we look forward to bringing this all forward into the new year and beyond,” continued Lenderman.Mainline Aviation provides world class flight services through its commitment to a safety-first culture. The company boasts farm-to-tray table meals crafted by award-winning chefs. As a premier provider of in-flight meals, the company specializes in quality frozen meals for both economy and premium cabin, as well as charter flights, and incorporates thoughtful packaging offering in-flight shelf stable solutions. For more information on Mainline Aviation, visit www.mainlineaviation.com About Mainline AviationMainline Aviation launched in 2021 as a subsidiary of Goldbergs Group, the premier food solution provider consisting of restaurants, manufacturing plants, and commercial kitchens. The addition of airline catering services brought Goldbergs Group a new mission to elevate the standards of culinary excellence in the travel industry experience. The organization has partnered with leading airlines to provide chef-inspired in-flight meals, while maintaining sustainability practices throughout their business.In addition to Mainline Aviation, the Goldbergs Group portfolio also includes Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Goldway Construction, Goldbergs Commissary, and the recently acquired Pasta Miami.

