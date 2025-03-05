Attorney General Andrew Bailey Issues Notice of Intent to Serve Cease and Desist Order Against Planned Parenthood to Stop Violations of Missouri Law

JEFFERSON CITY Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office has issued a notice of intent to serve a cease and desist order against Planned Parenthood facilities in Missouri to prohibit Planned Parenthood from violating state health and safety standards by performing chemically induced abortions without an approved complication plan to treat the 5% of women who FDA acknowledges are harmed so severely that they have to go to the emergency room.

“Missouri law is clear: any facility performing chemical abortions must have an approved complication plan in place to protect women’s health and safety,” said Attorney General Bailey. “With up to 5% of women who undergo chemical abortions ending up in the emergency room, Planned Parenthood’s refusal to follow basic safety standards puts women at risk.”

This action is part of the Attorney General’s commitment to enforcing Missouri’s consumer protection laws, which prohibit any unfair or deceptive trade practices that could cause significant harm to consumers. Missouri law requires that any facility performing chemical abortions must have a complication plan in place when the FDA label of an abortion drug indicates that more than 1% of patients require surgical intervention. The FDA’s own data shows that up to 4.6% of women who undergo chemical abortions require emergency medical care.

“Planned Parenthood has a long history of disregarding the health and safety of Missouri women,” said Attorney General Bailey. “The Courts have stripped away basic licensing requirements that protect women, but I will not stand by while Planned Parenthood continues to flout the law and put women’s lives at risk.”

Planned Parenthood has two business days to file an answer before the Attorney General may issue a cease and desist order prohibiting the organization from performing chemically induced abortions in Missouri.

The full notice can be read here.