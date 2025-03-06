PKD-Free Alliance Names Natasha Rogina as Chief “Spokesmom”

Natasha Rogina, pictured with her daughter Juliana and her husband Anthony Natasha Rogina and her mom Patty with baby Juliana The PKD-Free Alliance (PKD-Free)

During March, National Kidney Month, Not-For-Profit Focuses on Raising Awareness about to preventing Polycystic Kidney Disease in Families

Natasha is the ideal spokesperson for our organization. She is an inspiring individual who has worked to end to PKD in her family and now she is helping us spread our message to a larger audience.” — Richard Kellner, Founder of the PKD-Free Alliance

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The PKD-Free Alliance (PKD-Free) is pleased to announce the appointment of Natasha Rogina as Chief Spokesmom. This announcement comes during March’s National Kidney Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about kidney health and diseases. Natasha is the proud mother to a PKD-free child, Juliana, and is a vocal advocate for the PKD-Free Alliance and its mission. Natasha knows the struggles that PKD impacted families face; her mother has PKD, which eventually required her to receive a kidney transplant.PKD-Free Alliance focuses on raising awareness about proven approaches to prevent Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) from being passed down in families. PKD-Free provides qualified, PKD-impacted families with resources , grants and discounts from top fertility centers across the country for Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT-M) and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments to prevent PKD from being passed down to future generations.“PKD-Free gave me and my husband Anthony the support and resources we needed to make our dream of having a child without PKD. We are truly blessed to have an amazing PKD-free child, Juliana. As Chief Spokesmom, I will be sharing my personal experience with others, answering questions and showing PKD-impacted families that there is something that can be done. PKD ends with me in my family, and with PKD-Free we can ensure a PKD-free future for all,” said Natasha Rogina.“Natasha is the ideal spokesperson for our organization. She is a loving and dedicated mother who educated herself and found a way to overcome all the challenges of the IVF and PGT-M process to have a PKD-free child. She is an inspiring individual who has worked to end PKD in her family and now she is helping us spread our message to a larger audience,” said Richard Kellner, Founder of the PKD-Free Alliance.PKD-Free has been making significant progress since it was founded just three short years ago. Each month, families that are part of the organization’s PKD-Free Babies program are announcing pregnancies. By the end of 2025, PKD-Free expects the total number of PKD-free babies welcomed into the world by supported families to exceed 65.PKD is a genetic condition that affects over 600,000 people in the U.S. alone and is one of the leading causes of kidney failure. There is no cure for the disease, and PKD has a 50 percent chance of being passed onto future generations. Every year, 7,500 people are born with PKD, which is approximately one in every 500 births.To learn more about PKD-Free’s grant programs, to donate, or to become an alliance member committed to sharing the organization’s message, please visit www.pkdfree.org or email helpingfamilies@pkdfree.org.###About PKD-Free AllianceThe organization is committed to enhancing generational health by ensuring a PKD-free future. PKD-Free partners with medical professionals, reproductive specialists, genetic testing providers, PKD Centers of Excellence, not-for-profits, and individuals to raise awareness about the solutions for preventing PKD. The organization focuses on providing grant support to qualified financially challenged families that wish to have PKD-free children. The team at PKD-Free is committed to assisting families that want a PKD-free baby every step of the way and ensuring they have access to information and financial resources to make their dreams a reality. For more information about PKD-Free, resources, and grant programs, visit www.pkdfree.org

