CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2025 INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE: Advancing CHM Research, Treatment and Support

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Choroideremia Research Foundation (CRF) is excited to announce the 2025 CRF International Conference, taking place June 25 – 28, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington, MN. This global event will bring together leading researchers, healthcare professionals, and families affected by choroideremia (CHM) to discuss the latest scientific breakthroughs and community support for managing this rare genetic eye disorder.

The conference is expected to host 200-250 attendees, including individuals with CHM, caregivers, and medical professionals, all dedicated to advancing research, patient advocacy, and quality of life improvements for those impacted by progressive vision loss due to choroideremia. The CRF is grateful for generosity its conference sponsors: Ray Therapeutics (Platinum sponsor), Kiora Pharmaceuticals (Gold sponsor) and Nanoscope Therapeutics (Bronze sponsor).

The 2025 CRF International Conference will feature a carefully curated program designed to provide valuable insights into CHM research, low-vision management, and community-building opportunities:

Research & Science Sessions – Clinicians and researchers specializing on CHM from around the world will share the latest advancements in clinical trials, optogenetics, cell and gene replacement therapy, and other potential future treatments. A few examples of speakers include Dr. Robert MacLaren with University of Oxford, Dr. Ian MacDonald with the University of Alberta and Dr. David Gamm with the University of Wisconsin, Madison. The full list of speakers may be found on the conference registration page.

Health & Wellness Tracks – Attendees can participate in sessions focused on adaptive living strategies, mental health support, mobility solutions, assistive technology, and nutrition for eye health.

Social & Networking Activities – Engage with CHMers, families, and medical professionals in an interactive exhibit hall, live entertainment events, group outings, and support sessions.

For the first time, the CRF International Conference is introducing a dedicated youth program to encourage family participation and provide a fun, engaging experience for young CHMers:

• FREE registration for children under 12 and a discounted $75 rate for ages 13-20.

• Interactive youth activities, including outdoor adventures, a trip to the Mall of America Amusement Park, swimming, jiu jitsu, and an overnight sleepover event.

• A Kids & Young Adults Lounge equipped with video games, board games, and space for socializing.

• Support groups tailored for young CHMers, fostering connection, confidence, and peer support.

By expanding youth participation, CRF is strengthening the next generation’s connection to the CHM community, providing them with resources to navigate life with a progressive vision disorder while fostering meaningful friendships.

Why Attend the CRF International Conference?

“The 2025 CRF International Conference is more than just an event—it’s a place for individuals and families affected by choroideremia to find hope, knowledge, and support,” said Neal Bench, CRF board president. “This year’s expanded programming ensures that scientific advancements, patient well-being, and community connection remain at the heart of our mission.”

Attendees will leave the conference with actionable insights into emerging CHM treatments and clinical trial opportunities; practical tools for managing low vision and progressive sight loss; and stronger connections with the CHM community, researchers, and healthcare professionals.

Register Now for the 2025 CRF International Conference. And follow CRF on social media for conference updates, research news, and community stories. For more information about CRF and CHM, visit curechm.org.

About Choroideremia

Choroideremia (CHM) is a rare inherited form of blindness affecting approximately 1 in 50,000 people. Due to its x-linked inheritance pattern males are most severely affected with females usually experiencing much milder visual impairment. Symptoms begin in early childhood with night blindness and restriction of visual field being the earliest noticeable effects and may eventually progress to complete blindness. An estimated 6,000 people in the United States and 10,000 in the European Union are impacted by choroideremia. There are currently no approved treatments for choroideremia.

About the Choroideremia Research Foundation Inc.

The Choroideremia Research Foundation was founded in 2000 as an international fundraising and patient advocacy organization to stimulate research on CHM. Since its inception, the CRF has provided over $5 million in research awards and is the largest financial supporter of CHM research worldwide. Research funded by the CRF has led to the development of a CHM animal model, the pre-clinical production of gene therapy vectors currently in clinical trials, and the CRF biobank which stores tissue and stem cell samples donated by CHM patients. For more information, visit www.curechm.org

