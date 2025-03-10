How AI and Data Visualization Are Reshaping Industries—Insights from Expert Daria Voronova

Daria Voronova interview with AI Time Journal

Expert Daria Voronova discusses how AI and data visualization are revolutionizing industries, enhancing decision-making and driving innovation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with AI Time Journal, Daria Voronova, an expert in AI and data visualization, discussed the transformative potential of these technologies in reshaping industries. Voronova highlighted the cultural and psychological barriers businesses face in adopting modern data visualization techniques, emphasizing that complacency and fear of change often hold companies back from embracing innovation. She noted that while raw data remains essential for many decision-makers, the real challenge lies in companies that resist evolving their data practices due to a "we've always done it this way" mindset.

Voronova stressed that data visualization is no longer a luxury but a necessity, particularly for large companies dealing with vast amounts of data. She explained that without proper visualization, raw numbers fail to provide meaningful insights. By implementing AI-enhanced dashboards that offer context, businesses can transform complex data into actionable insights, helping leaders make informed decisions in real-time.

Looking ahead, Voronova highlighted the emerging trend of Explainable AI (XAI) and the integration of multi-modal AI, which combines text, audio, and video for richer perspectives. She believes that these advancements will have a profound impact across industries, from healthcare to education, by offering clearer, more accurate insights that foster innovation and creativity.

As AI continues to evolve, Voronova remains optimistic about its role in driving progress, stating, "AI is not here to replace us; it's here to elevate our creativity and potential."

