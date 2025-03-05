ExhibitView Solutions, LLC Announces the Launch of SyncExpress for Fast, Affordable, Video Deposition Syncing Services

Welcome to the SyncExpress Dashboard

Groundbreaking new online service simplifies the process of syncing video depositions, saving thousands of dollars each year for you or your client's money.

I would rate SyncExpress a 5, on a scale of 1 to 5, 5 being the best. It is so easy to use, and I have been very impressed with how quickly I am receiving my synched video files.” — Wendy Ramer, raymerreporting.com

ROME, GA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchronized video depositions have been used for decades in the courtroom. Synchronized depositions give the attorney a means to quickly impeach a witness by jumping to page/line designations instantly. Also, synchronized video depositions make editing and re-editing for playback a breeze. "We are excited to offer SyncExpress.net to our valued clients and of course the entire legal community at large", said Robert K. Finnell, Esq., CEO of ExhibitView Solutions, LLC. "We understand the time and cost constraints that attorneys face and we believe that SyncExpress.net will greatly improve their workflow and efficiency. Our goal is to provide better tools and services for legal professionals and SyncExpress.net is a testament to that commitment."SyncExpress.net is a simple, efficient, and cost-effective solution. Clients simply upload the deposition video and text transcript. In a few hours a complete and ready to use Synch Deposition will be delivered. Online technology and Innovations help us offer pricing that starts at $25.00 per hour of deposition and can be adjusted based on usage. We encourage Law Firms to audit their billing to see what they currently pay. We know rates nationwide range from 50-150 dollars per hour of deposition for Synching.SyncExpress.net is offering new clients a match on purchasing credits. Visit Syncexpress.net, sign up and fund your account. We are offering a one-time match up to 100.00 for Synch credits to get started. To learn more about SyncExpress.net and other trial presentation software from ExhibitView Solutions, LLC, please visit their website at www.exhibitview.net . ExhibitView Solutions also offers software tools such as TranscriptPro for best use of Synchronized depositions for review & editing and creating clips quickly.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with William Roach, please contact ExhibitView Solutions, LLC at (404) 247-3596 or email wroach@exhibitview.net. Stay updated on the latest news and updates from ExhibitView Solutions, LLC by following them on social media.

How to Use SyncExpress. A 5-minute video tutorial to get you up and running in minutes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.