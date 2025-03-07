Dr. Ben Carson to Speak in Greenwood, S.C. for Road to Life 2025 event hosted by CrossRoads Women's Center

Dr. Ben Carson, world-renowned pediatric neurosurgeon, best-selling author, 17th Secretary of Housing and Urban and Development

GREENWOOD, SC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CrossRoads Women’s Center is thrilled to announce its 5th Annual “Road to Life” event taking place on Friday, April 4, 2025, at Lander University’s Finis Horne Arena. Road to Life is an annual fundraising event hosted by CrossRoads Women’s Center, dedicated to supporting families and creating a community of care for those navigating unplanned pregnancies.This year’s keynote speaker is none other than Dr. Ben Carson, the world-renowned pediatric neurosurgeon, acclaimed author, 17th U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, among other achievements and accolades. Dr. Carson’s incredible story—from overcoming significant challenges in his youth to becoming an international figure in medicine and public service—epitomizes CrossRoads Women’s Center's mission to empower individuals with resilience, faith, and community support.“Dr. Carson’s life and accomplishments resonate deeply with the families we serve,” says Brenda Feece, Executive Director of CrossRoads Women’s Center. “His story offers hope, proving that while circumstances may define part of your journey, they don’t determine your destination. He embodies perseverance, faith, and success—all values that reflect the heart of our mission at CrossRoads.”About Dr. Ben CarsonDr. Ben Carson rose to prominence for his groundbreaking surgical achievements, notably performing the first successful separation of conjoined twins. A Yale and University of Michigan graduate, Dr. Carson became the Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins at the young age of 33. Over his remarkable career, he has received numerous honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and more than 70 honorary doctorate degrees. Beyond the operating room, Dr. Carson’s philanthropic efforts have changed countless lives through the Carson Scholars Fund, which has awarded over $8 million in scholarships nationwide. Road to Life 2025 ”: A Night of Inspiration and ImpactThis year’s “Road to Life” event will welcome over 3,000 attendees to celebrate community, life, and hope. Funds raised will directly support families facing unplanned pregnancies and expand CrossRoads Women’s Center’s Greenwood facility to enhance its care and outreach efforts.Event HighlightsDr. Ben Carson’s Keynote Speech: Be inspired by one of the world’s most accomplished leaders as he shares his powerful story of triumph, perseverance, and the importance of family.VIP Meet-and-Greet Experience: A one-of-a-kind opportunity for 100 attendees to meet Dr. Carson, receive a signed book, and take a commemorative photo.Client Stories of Hope: Hear personal testimonies from clients whose lives were profoundly impacted thanks to the support and resources provided by CrossRoads.Proceeds Supporting Local Families: Donations from this event will directly fund critical expansions at the Greenwood facility, including two additional ultrasound rooms, office space for counseling services, and public facilities to better meet the needs of families across six counties in upstate South Carolina: Greenwood, Saluda, Laurens, Abbeville, McCormick, and Edgefield.Brenda Feece emphasized the importance of the planned upgrades, stating, “Last year, we served over 150 clients, doubling from the previous year, and the demand for our services continues to grow. Expanding our Greenwood facility will allow us to serve more families and provide timely, compassionate care.” She also highlighted the immense challenge of serving six counties, opening a new clinic in Abbeville last fall, and aspirations for a future clinic in McCormick County this fall. “It’s a big task, but we’ve been making steady progress to meet the increasing needs of our community,” she added.Event Details:When: Friday, April 4, 2025, 6–8 PM (Doors Open at 5 PM)Where: Lander University’s Finis Horne Arena, Greenwood, SCTickets: General admission starts at just $5. Reserve your spot today atCan’t attend but still want to make an impact? Visit https://gocwc.info/ROADTOLIFE and give the gift of hope today.About CrossRoads Women’s CenterSince 1988, CrossRoads Women’s Center has provided compassionate, free services to families and individuals facing unplanned pregnancies. From counseling and ultrasounds to educational programs and material assistance, CrossRoads has empowered families in Greenwood, Saluda, Laurens, Abbeville, McCormick, and Edgefield counties.

