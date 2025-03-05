True Gold Republic Announces Partnership with Joe Piscopo as Brand Ambassador to Promote Physical Gold Ownership

Joe Piscopo and Samuel O'Brien, President of True Gold Republic True Gold Republic Logo

True Gold Republic, a company focused on precious metals investment, has announced a new partnership with Joe Piscopo, who will serve as their brand ambassador.



NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Gold Republic, a leading provider of physical gold and silver investments, is excited to announce its partnership with Conservative radio host and iconic Saturday Night Live (SNL) alum, Joe Piscopo, as its new brand ambassador. Known for his years on SNL, and most recently for his popular morning show on AM970 The Answer, Joe was also a key supporter and operative in both the Trump 2016 and 2024 presidential campaigns.

Piscopo brings a passionate voice to True Gold Republic’s mission of empowering Americans to secure their financial future through precious metals. He has long championed the importance of physical gold and silver ownership as a safeguard against economic uncertainty. A firm believer in the intrinsic value of precious metals, Piscopo also advocates for America to return to the gold standard, arguing that tying currency to a tangible asset would restore stability and trust in the financial system. His views align closely with True Gold Republic’s commitment to educating investors about the benefits of gold and silver, including their role in diversifying retirement accounts such as Gold IRAs.

“Partnering with Joe Piscopo is a natural fit for True Gold Republic,” said Samuel O’Brien, CEO of True Gold Republic. “Joe’s authenticity, charisma, and deep-rooted belief in the stability of gold and silver as tangible assets make him the perfect voice to help us reach more Americans. His perspective on returning to the gold standard resonates with many who see precious metals as a cornerstone of financial security.”

Piscopo rose to fame in the early 1980s as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, where his partnership with Eddie Murphy, along with spot-on impressions of Frank Sinatra and his sharp comedic talent made him a household name. Most recently, Joe has created a strong platform for his conservative views and love of the United States of America, hosting The Joe Piscopo Show on AM970 The Answer in New York City. The morning show focuses on topics ranging from politics to personal finance and has propelled Piscopo to the top as the clear choice by morning drive conservative radio talk show listeners.

Piscopo’s active support during the Trump 2016 and 2024 campaign further established him as a trusted voice among conservatives, a demographic increasingly drawn to precious metals as a hedge against inflation and economic volatility.

“I’ve always believed in the power of real, tangible assets like gold and silver,” said Piscopo. “I think America should go back to the gold standard—it’s a way to bring back accountability and value to our money. In today’s uncertain world, owning physical precious metals gives you peace of mind and control over your financial future. I’m proud to partner with True Gold Republic because they’re showing people how to get it done and helping them make smart choices.

As part of this partnership, Piscopo will feature in multimedia campaigns, including television and radio ads, social media promotions, and live events, where he will share his personal reasons for investing in gold and silver and his views on the gold standard. He will also host special segments on The Joe Piscopo Show, featuring True Gold Republic experts discussing the role of precious metals in wealth preservation and retirement planning.

True Gold Republic specializes in helping clients acquire physical gold and silver, offering products such as coins, bars, and bullion. The company also helps customers set up self-directed IRAs that allow investors to include precious metals in their retirement portfolios—a strategy Piscopo endorses as a way to diversify beyond traditional markets.

“Gold and silver aren’t just shiny objects—they’re a foundation,” Piscopo added. “I’ve seen too many folks lose sleep over market swings or inflation robbing them of their savings. Including precious metals in your retirement accounts can be a game-changer, and a return to the gold standard could stabilize things for everyone. True Gold Republic makes it easy to understand and get started.”

“Joe’s ability to connect with people is unmatched,” said O’Brien. “Whether he’s on SNL, rallying crowds during the Trump campaign, or speaking to AM970 listeners, he makes complex ideas relatable. We’re excited to see him bring that energy to our mission, including his perspective on the gold standard.”

True Gold Republic invites the public to stay tuned for announcements about Piscopo’s campaign initiatives, including promotions and educational content aimed at demystifying precious metals investing.

For more information about True Gold Republic and its partnership with Joe Piscopo, visit www.truegoldrepublic.com or follow the company on social media.

About True Gold Republic

True Gold Republic is a premier provider of physical gold and silver investments, dedicated to helping individuals secure their financial future through tangible assets. With a focus on transparency, education, and exceptional service, True Gold Republic offers a wide range of precious metals products and guidance on incorporating gold and silver into retirement accounts. Headquartered in Miami, the company serves clients nationwide.

About Joe Piscopo

Joe Piscopo is an American comedian, actor, and radio host best known for his work on Saturday Night Live from 1980 to 1984. A New Jersey native, he hosts The Joe Piscopo Show on AM970 The Answer and has appeared in various television, film, and stage productions. An advocate for financial independence, conservative values, and a return to the gold standard, Piscopo supported the Trump 2016 campaign and continues to engage audiences on issues of national importance.

Legal Disclaimer:

