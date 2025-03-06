AtmoCooling Secures $2.6M Pre-Seed Funding to Transform Deserts into Agricultural and Climate Resilience Hubs

AtmoCooling turns extreme heat from a challenge into an opportunity. This round allows us to scale our technology, deploy pilot projects, and prove that deserts can become key to a sustainable future.” — Paul Mahacek

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AtmoCooling, the climate technology company pioneering large-scale seawater evaporative cooling to create sustainable agricultural and climate resilience hubs, has closed a $2.6 million pre-seed funding round.

The round was co-led by Nucleus Capital and Revent Ventures, with participation from Marble, Unruly, Founders Factory Blue Action, Patrick Tilley, SwiftScale, Bronco Ventures, Hub71, and others. This investment accelerates AtmoCooling’s mission to enable year-round agriculture and enhance climate resilience in the world’s hottest and driest regions.

Revolutionizing Climate Adaptation with Evaporative Cooling

AtmoCooling’s proprietary system harnesses seawater evaporative cooling to lower ambient temperatures and create optimized microclimates, making desert regions viable for food production and sustainable development. By utilizing brine and seawater instead of freshwater, AtmoCooling offers a scalable, sustainable alternative to traditional cooling methods while reducing heat stress on crops, infrastructure, and communities.

“Rising temperatures threaten food security and economic stability in arid regions worldwide. AtmoCooling turns extreme heat from a challenge into an opportunity,” said Paul Mahacek, CEO and Co-Founder of AtmoCooling. “This funding allows us to scale our technology, deploy pilot projects, and prove that deserts can become key to a more sustainable future.”

Who Benefits from AtmoCooling?

AtmoCooling’s technology is designed to support large-scale agricultural producers, climate adaptation projects, and industries managing brine and seawater resources in arid and semi-arid regions.

• Farmers can protect crops from heat stress and extend growing seasons.

• Desalination plants and industrial sites can repurpose brine for evaporative cooling, reducing waste while improving regional climate resilience.

Scaling Impact with Strategic Partnerships

AtmoCooling is advancing pilot deployments in key arid regions and expanding partnerships with researchers, agricultural producers, and sustainability innovators. With the backing of leading climate-focused investors, the company is poised to redefine the role of deserts in global climate solutions.



About AtmoCooling

AtmoCooling transforms arid regions into thriving agricultural and climate resilience hubs using large-scale seawater evaporative cooling. By creating cooler, more hospitable microclimates, we enable sustainable food production and climate adaptation in the world’s deserts.

