Bay Area Breakers Partner with FANCLB to Elevate the Pickleball Fan Experience

FANCLB and Bay Area Breakers Partnership

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bay Area Breakers, a Challenger Level team in Major League Pickleball, are thrilled to announce their partnership with FANCLB, a leading fan engagement platform, to deliver a dynamic and interactive experience for Breakers fans. This collaboration aims to revolutionize fan interaction, bringing supporters closer to the game and their favorite players like never before.

Through FANCLB’s innovative technology, Breakers fans will enjoy exclusive content, interactive experiences, and unique engagement opportunities. From behind-the-scenes access to special events and rewards programs, this partnership enhances the way fans connect with the team and the sport of pickleball.

“We’re excited to team up with FANCLB to take our fan engagement to the next level,” said Geoffrey Nguyen, General Manager of the Bay Area Breakers. “Pickleball is growing rapidly, and our fans are the heartbeat of our team. This partnership allows us to create deeper connections and provide an unparalleled experience for our supporters.”

FANCLB specializes in fostering digital and in-person engagement, giving fans unprecedented access to their favorite teams and players. By integrating cutting-edge technology, the Breakers and FANCLB will deliver an interactive platform that enhances the overall fan experience and strengthens the Breakers’ community.

“FANCLB is dedicated to revolutionizing fan engagement, and we are thrilled to partner with the Bay Area Breakers to bring this vision to life,” said Moody Hashem, CEO & Founder of FANCLB. “Together, we will create new and exciting ways for fans to immerse themselves in the sport they love.”

This partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing the pickleball experience, ensuring that Breakers fans remain at the center of the action. Fans can stay tuned for more details on upcoming features and experiences powered by FANCLB.

For more information, please contact:

Bay Area Breakers:

Geoffrey Nguyen

760-608-9941

Geoff.nguyen@bayareabreakers.net

FANCLB:

Moody Hashem

moody@fanclb.com

About Bay Area Breakers

The Bay Area Breakers are a professional pickleball team competing in Major League Pickleball. Committed to excellence, community engagement, and growing the sport, the Breakers have become a fan-favorite franchise in the pickleball world. For more information, visit our official website. https://bayareabreakers.net/

About FANCLB

FANCLB is a next-generation fan engagement and monetization platform that helps sports teams and creators build deeper connections with their audiences. By integrating interactive experiences, exclusive content, and innovative rewards, FANCLB empowers fans to engage with their favorite teams like never before. The platform enables teams to unlock new revenue streams while giving fans unique opportunities to participate, earn, and be recognized for their loyalty. https://fanclb.com

About Major League Pickleball

Founded in 2021, MLP (Major League Pickleball) is the preeminent team-based professional pickleball league, featuring nearly 100 of the best athletes across 22 teams, a unique coed format, easy to understand scoring, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. For more information on Major League Pickleball, visit the official website and follow MLP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

