Coacheroos: A New Concept In ‘Lived Experience’ Parent Coaching

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coacheroos: A New Concept In ‘Lived Experience’ Parent CoachingRaising children can be very tough.From sleep routines, to first school anxiety, to coping with dyslexia, an eating disorder, or ADHD, to coping with parental separation to choosing the right school, it throws up a whole series of challenges.Where can parents turn to for help?Other parents who have already ‘been there.’Coacheroos is a new concept in ‘lived experience’ parent coaching.Our mission is to enable experienced parents to help other parents who are just starting out on their own journey - and earn fees for their expertise.On Coacheroos, coaches can create their own profile, set their own prices, and control their own calendar for when they are available for coaching sessions.Coacheroos takes care of all the marketing, social media activity, bookings, payments and the terms and conditions. And we provide a safe, very user-friendly and secure video system for the coaching sessions.“Being a parent is getting harder all the time,” said co-founder Matthew Lynn. “We believe that parents need more help and guidance in what will probably be the toughest, but also the most rewarding, job of their lives.”“We are used to having coaching for our careers, for our finances, or for our relationships,” said co-founder Ian Castello-Cortes. “So why not parenting as well?”Coacheroos is a global website/app.It is a platform where professional, highly- trained coaches are available to share their expertise, helping parents deal with their challenges.But it is also open to parents who may have a few hours a month to coach other parents and share their ‘lived experience’.There are experts to match every challenge, and price points to suit every budget.“We want to make parent coaching accessible to everyone,” said Matthew LynnTake a look at -For more information contactLeonora Lynn: Marketing Manager - leonora@coacheroos.comMatthew Lynn: Founder - matthew@coacheroos.comIan Castello-Cortes: Founder - ian@coacheroos.com

