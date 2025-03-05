EmpleosLatino.com brings a new user interface, enhanced functionality, and a modern design.

EmpleosLatino.com have a new user interface, enhanced functionality, and a modern design. New look of the revamped EmpleosLatino.com website.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hispanic job seekers have been underrepresented on major employment sites in the market. El Clasificado and its employment brand, EmpleosLatino.com, have decided to bridge the gap by offering Spanish-speaking job seekers, and hiring companies, a renovated website to showcase jobs in the United States and pursue the American Dream.“The page is offering simple job applications on any device,” commented Martha de la Torre, El Clasificado’s CEO. “Spanish job seekers can apply with one click, and the platform is fully mobile-friendly, making the process quick and easy.” Once again, this company is investing in a market and an industry that are sometimes overlooked. The projected share of net new workers in the U.S. who will be Latino between 2020 and 2030 is 78%, and EmpleosLatino.com will be there to support hiring companies committed to diversity. “The platform highlights employers who actively seek bilingual talent and support an inclusive workplace for Latino professionals,” added Mrs. de la Torre.The website focuses on industries where Latino workers are well-represented, including hospitality, construction, agriculture, retail, and healthcare. For these types of workers, the issue has not been a lack of interest in finding a job but rather a lack of access to an online platform where they feel comfortable. Adding to that cultural element, the Twyzle team, in charge of the redesign and redevelopment of EmpleosLatino.com, has added WhatsApp Job Applications, leveraging WhatsApp as a popular social channel among Spanish speakers. This feature allows employers who prefer direct communication to enable WhatsApp applications, giving job seekers the ability to connect with them instantly.As immigrants in a new land, many Spanish-speaking job seekers in the United States find it difficult to build a proper resume for interviews and job applications due to limited access to a computer and the necessary apps. The free job search site EmpleosLatino.com offers a resume builder for Spanish-speaking and bilingual applicants. This built-in tool helps candidates create well-structured resumes in Spanish or bilingual formats to suit their job search needs.The renewed job search and job posting site adds a layer of security with an AI-based job moderation system. In recent years, many online job platforms have unfortunately hosted scams, with job listings created to steal personal information or money from job seekers. The artificial intelligence-powered moderation system on EmpleosLatino.com automatically reviews job listings, detecting scams, misleading ads, and low-quality posts before they go live—ensuring a safer experience for job seekers.Coinciding with the celebrated relaunch, El Clasificado is having its second EmpleosLatino.com Job Fair of 2025, March 7th, this time at the San Bernardino Valley College in Inland Empire, with over 850 RSVP’ and a diverse of companies hiring different positions.About EmpleosLatino.comEmpleosLatino.com is the leading Spanish-language platform for Latinos seeking employment opportunities across the United States and Latin America. With steady organic growth, the site now attracts 50,000 monthly page views, featuring job openings across a wide range of industries. Spanish-speaking users rely on EmpleosLatino.com to explore opportunities in the language they feel most comfortable using.About El ClasificadoFounded in 1988, El Clasificado, dba EC Hispanic Media , began as a weekly publication serving Spanish-speaking communities. Today, it has grown into a leading multimedia platform and digital agency, supporting the growing Latino population in the U.S. Through ElClasificado.com, one of the top 20 classified marketplaces in the country, El Clasificado continues to connect individuals and businesses, driving growth and commerce in an increasingly digital world.

