Waterfowl Season Meeting Set for March 19, 2025

March 5, 2025

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public meeting on proposed season dates and bag limits for the 2025-2026 waterfowl-hunting seasons on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the NH Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. Comments made at the meeting will be considered in finalizing New Hampshire’s 2025-2026 waterfowl season dates. If you cannot attend the meeting but would like to provide input, please email comments@wildlife.nh.gov and enter “waterfowl season setting” in the subject line. Written comments will be accepted and considered up until March 26, 2025.

New Hampshire’s proposed waterfowl season dates have changed from previous years in response to hunters’ requests to have later season dates. The overall duck season is 60 days, with a daily bag limit of 6 ducks. The regular goose season (determined by population status of North Atlantic Population [NAP] Canada geese) will be similar to last year with a 60-day season and a 2-bird bag limit. The Department will offer special veteran and active military days statewide January 24–25, 2026 and a youth waterfowl weekend September 27–28, 2025.

Proposed season for ducks, mergansers, coots, sea ducks and Canada geese (regular season) include:

The proposed Northern Zone season would open on October 2 and run through November 30, 2025.

The proposed Inland and Connecticut River Zone season would open on October 13 and run through November 11; then reopen November 27 through December 26, 2025.

The proposed Coastal Zone season would open on October 2 and run through October 8; then reopen November 27, 2025 through January 18, 2026.

To view the full draft proposal, visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/waterfowl-and-migratory-bird-hunting-new-hampshire.

To view a map of the waterfowl zones, visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/waterfowl-hunting-zones.

