Hilgard Analytics to Begin New Los Angeles ‘Era’ as Real Estate Research Firm Returns to California Roots

Firm relocating from Texas back ‘home’ to California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilgard Analytics (Hilgard) today announced its relocation from Texas back to California, where the firm was originally founded. Following a relocation to Ft. Worth, TX in 2024, Hilgard is now back in Los Angeles, headquartered in West Hollywood. As the 5th largest economy in the world, California remains a global leader in innovation, economic resilience, and policy shifts that shape the nation. California is still the most powerful economic engine in the U.S., boasting the largest state economy with a GDP of approximately $3.9 trillion in 2023, and it is the most populous state, with 39.4 million residents as of 2024. With the economic uncertainty brought by the new administration in Washington, DC, and the ongoing recovery from the LA fires, now more than ever, data-driven insights are critical for decision-making. Thus, Hilgard Analytics is positioned once again in Los Angeles to help clients navigate uncertainty, seize opportunities, and plan for the future.

“We’re excited for this new era of the business and look forward to forging ahead fearlessly for our clients, despite external uncertainly in the markets,” said Joshua Baum, Principal, Hilgard Analytics. “We look forward to working alongside our Los Angeles network, policymakers, and business leaders to deliver the high-impact research and analysis we’ve staked our reputation on for years and plan to continue serving evermore.”

Hilgard is an established real estate and economic development research firm in the Los Angeles region and has immediate availability for new projects. Hilgard conducts in-depth research into housing markets at the national, regional, and sub-regional levels to offer insights into trends in prices, rents, and vacancy rates. In additional to residential real estate studies, Hilgard conducts demographic studies, LGBTQ+ community research, commercial real estate market studies, opposition research, GIS services, grant writing, labor market analytics, and neurodiversity consulting. Hilgard’s mission is to place clients a step ahead of the competition. Customers may use the research and insights to make informed decisions about where and when to make acquisitions, property improvements, and liquidations.

A recent Hilgard Analytics report, for example, highlights how restrictive policies have worsened Los Angeles’ housing crisis, with broader implications for the entire state. The report cites Measure ULA, high interest rates, and political uncertainty in 2024 as key factors in the sharp decline in housing permits post-2022. These barriers, combined with CEQA abuse and strong Not In My Backyard (NIMBY) opposition, hinder new construction and exacerbate affordability challenges.

Joshua Baum can be made available for select in-person interviews with television news media in the Los Angeles region and select phone or Zoom-based interviews with media outlets nationwide.

To learn more about Hilgard research reports and other services, visit https://www.hilgard-analytics.com/.

About Hilgard Analytics: Hilgard Analytics is a socially conscious real estate and economic development research firm based in Los Angeles, California, founded by Joshua Baum. Hilgard specializes in the use of data to guide individuals and organizations through their present challenges and navigate toward a strategically charted future. The organization includes a team of experts skilled in urban planning, economic research, and community engagement. Baum, its principal, has years of industry experience including a previous stint as Economic Development Specialist at the City of Fort Worth’s Economic Development Department. They have also worked for the Western States Regional Council of Carpenters and Beacon Economics. Hilgard’s proficiencies span across a multitude of sectors encompassing government bodies, private developers, non-profit entities, and community groups.

