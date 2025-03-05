Join Kinomap’s World Tour Challenge This March - Focus on Your Fitness, with the Chance to Win an Amazing VR Prize

Kinomap is thrilled to announce the return of its World Tour Challenge for March 2025.

PARIS, FRANCE, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinomap is thrilled to announce the return of its World Tour Challenge for March 2025, beginning March 3. Fitness enthusiasts can participate by cycling, running, or rowing through immersive virtual routes from around the globe — all from the comfort of their home or gym.To enter the prize drawing for a Kit VR Pro-2 from Fit Immersion by Kinomap, participants must collect stamps on their Kinomap Passport. The Passport is a Kinomap feature in which every completed region earns you a virtual stamp.Minimum Passport requirements by sport to enter the World Tour Challenge are:● Cycling: Complete a minimum of 5 videos to collect as many stamps as possible on your passport.● Running: Complete a minimum of 3 videos to collect as many stamps as possible on your passport.● Rowing: Complete a minimum of 3 videos to collect as many stamps as possible on your passport.Every kilometer completed in Kinomap brings participants closer to iconic landmarks and breathtaking landscapes, making training both fun and rewarding.Getting started is simple: Download the Kinomap app, create an account, connect your equipment, and join the challenge through the app’s Challenges tab. Find the Kinomap Passport feature, easily accessible in the “Success” section of your profile, to make sure your stamps are tracked.The World Tour challenge runs throughout March 31, and the Kinomap team will conduct a drawing to select the lucky Kit VR Pro-2 winner after the Challenge concludes. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to stay active and get the chance to improve your sports experience at home.An awesome prize awaits: The Kit VR Pro-2 from Fit Immersion by Kinomap will transform your training bike or elliptical machine into the training machine of the future. This top of the line virtual reality headset is optimized for exercise and will put your workouts into crush mode.With the Kit VR Pro-2, your training becomes immersive and interactive: personalized training, real-time performances, and virtual coaching are all easily accessible. All the data from your session is displayed in real time, keeping you focused and motivated.Ready to go? Sign up now by downloading the Kinomap app and start your journey. The Kinomap app is available for both Android and iOS devices, and you can also find the Kinomap app on your smart TV: Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google ChromeCast or Apple TV. Just search for “Kinomap.”About KinomapKinomap is an interactive fitness platform that allows users to train on real-life video routes, synchronized with their fitness equipment. With thousands of videos covering routes from all over the world, Kinomap turns workouts into an immersive, interactive adventure.More information: http://kinomap.com

